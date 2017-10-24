The Download
A New Strain of Ransomware Is Hitting Eastern Europe
Malware called BadRabbit is bouncing between networks in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Bulgaria, demanding bitcoin in exchange for decryption of files.
Reuters reports that Odessa airport (pictured above) and the metro system in Kiev, both in Ukraine,
IBM Can Run an Experimental AI in Memory, Not on Processors
Don’t throw out your CPUs just yet, but there may be a new way to run your neural networks.
In the regular world of computing—whether you're running exotic deep learning algorithms or just using Excel—calculations are usually performed on a processor
Here’s the Economic Argument that the Trump Administration Should Fight Climate Change
The Government Accountability Office says America has spent over $350 billion in the last 10 years on extreme weather and fire events, a total that could increase sharply as the effects of climate change worsen.
In a 45-page report, Congress's bipartisan
Sony’s New Autonomous Car Camera Sees Road Signs at 160 Meters
Driverless cars need superhuman senses. And for the most part they seem to have them, in the form of lidar, radar, ultrasound, near-infrared, and other sensors. But regular cameras, often forgotten about in favor of more exotic technologies, are incredibly
A Bigger, Badder Botnet of Things Has Been Found, and It’s Primed to Ravage the Web
Actually, maybe you should fear the Reaper. At least the one that takes the form of a freshly discovered botnet, which threatens to become far larger than the one that took down a big chunk of the Internet last year.
Researchers from Chinese security
Arm Has a Plan to Secure the Internet of Things
The company that designed the chip in your smartphone hopes an entire industry will adopt its new set of rules to lock down connected devices.
When Japanese telecom company SoftBank acquired British chip designer Arm last year for $32 billion, it did
Tech Titans Promise to Do a Better Job of Fighting Extremist Content
Previous complaints about the complexity of the task appear to be crumbling, at least a little.
Last month, British prime minister Theresa May called for tech firms "to go further and faster in automating the detection and removal of terrorist content
Walmart Has Seen the Future, and It’s VR Shopping
Forget the stores; just grab your headset. Retail Dive reports that the world's biggest retailer held a glitzy gala event in Los Angeles Thursday night to showcase the way it thinks people will buy its wares in the future. And that way, it seems, is
Pollution Causes 9 Million Premature Deaths a Year
So says a study by the Lancet, which found that one in every six deaths around the world is linked to toxic air, water, soil, or workplaces. That’s more deaths than are caused annually by smoking, AIDS, or malaria.
Sadly, though perhaps predictably,
Next Up in Driverless Vehicles: Autonomous Excavators
Robotic earth movers are starting to break ground.
A startup called Built Robotics, founded by an ex-Google engineer and currently backed by $15 million of venture capital, has announced that it's currently building a robotic tractor that digs and moves
