The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Tech Titans Promise to Police Extremist Content Better
Previous complaints about the complexity of the task appear to be crumbling, at least a little.
Last month, British prime minister Theresa May called for tech firms “to go further and faster in automating the detection and removal of terrorist content… Read more
Walmart Has Seen the Future, and It’s VR Shopping
Forget the stores; just grab your headset. Retail Dive reports that the world's biggest retailer held a glitzy gala event in Los Angeles Thursday night to showcase the way it thinks people will buy its wares in the future. And that way, it seems, is… Read more
- Leonard Lin | Flickr
Pollution Causes 9 Million Premature Deaths a Year
So says a study by the Lancet, which found that one in every six deaths around the world is linked to toxic air, water, soil, or workplaces. That’s more deaths than are caused annually by smoking, AIDS, or malaria.
Sadly, though perhaps predictably,… Read more
- Ian Sane | Flickr
Next Up in Driverless Vehicles: Autonomous Excavators
Robotic earth movers are starting to break ground.
A startup called Built Robotics, founded by an ex-Google engineer and currently backed by $15 million of venture capital, has announced that it’s currently building a robotic tractor that digs and moves… Read more
- Built Robotics
Why America’s Latest Commercial Gene Therapy Could Be a Big Money-Maker
The FDA has approved its second CAR-T cell therapy. This kind of treatment, which reprograms the DNA of a patient's T immune cells so that they attack cancer, has shown huge early success in trials and is widely anticipated to change the way many variants of… Read more
- NIAID | Flickr
The World’s First Floating Wind Farm Is Now Producing Energy
Over 15 miles from the coast of Scotland, a wind power project could foreshadow a major part of our clean-energy future. Hywind Scotland, situated in Buchan Deep, is the world’s first floating wind farm, with its five six-megawatt turbines now generating… Read more
The FAA Is Finally Letting Drones Fly Over Crowds
And, frankly, it’s about damn time. If you’ve been following the swift progress being made in using drones for commercial applications like delivery, you’ll have noticed few of the trials ever take place in the U.S. Iceland, Switzerland, Britain, Australia… Read more
- Caleb Woods | Unsplash
Now You Can Manage Entire Factories from a Phone
If you think Facebook’s infinite scroll is endlessly compelling, imagine what it would be like to track the daily rumblings of an entire factory on a phone. That’s what Apple and GE have decided to make possible, by launching a software development kit… Read more
- Tokyoform | Flickr
Alphabet Will Turn Toronto Into a Living Laboratory of Urban Design
An 800-acre strip of the city’s waterfront may show us how cities of the future will be built.
Alphabet’s urban innovation division, Sidewalk Labs, has announced a project that aims to inject modern urban design and new technologies into the city’s quayside.… Read more
- Sidewalk Labs
Google’s First Mobile Chip Will Turbocharge Image Processing
And it’s already inside its latest smartphone, the Pixel 2. The Verge reports that Google’s new Pixel Visual Core chipset is designed to make image processing faster and smoother. It has eight processor cores that are meant to make HDR+ image processing—which… Read more