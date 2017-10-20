Pollution Causes 9 Million Premature Deaths a Year

So says a study by the Lancet, which found one in every six deaths around the world are linked to toxic air, water, soils and workplaces. That’s more deaths than are caused annually by smoking, AIDS, or malaria.

Sadly, though perhaps predictably, 92 percent of those deaths occur in poor nations. That’s a problem exacerbated by the fact that international welfare costs linked to pollution are estimated to total $4.6 trillion a year, which places particular strain on developing economies. And all these figures may be an underestimate, the researchers note, as many links between health and pollution remain too poorly defined to be included in the analysis.

The report shows that so-called “traditional” forms of pollution, such as water contamination and poor indoor air quality from cooking over open fires, are in decline, as development pushes to increase basic living standards have an impact. But “modern” pollution, from such sources as fossil-fuelled power plants and internal combustion engines, continue to rise.

Tech advances may help with that. As we’ve reported in the past, for instance, the expense of renewables is outweighed by health-care savings they provide, while a push towards electric cars is hoped to clean up city air. But in practice governments will need to make firm commitments to encouraging the roll-out of such technologies if they're to have a noticeable impact.

Given its push to quickly roll back environmental regulations, the news should, perhaps, give the Trump administration cause to shift uncomfortably in its seat. Should do, at any rate.