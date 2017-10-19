America’s Second Commercial Gene Therapy Could Make Big Bucks

The FDA has approved its second CAR-T cell therapy. This kind of treatment, which reprograms the DNA of a patient's T immune cells so that they attack cancer, has shown huge early success in trials, and is widely anticipated to change the way that many variants of the disease are dealt with in the future.

The lucky recipient of the new license to sell is Kite Pharma, and the therapy, called Yescarta, has been developed to treat some specific types of the blood cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It's particularly heartening news for the pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences, which put up a cool $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma in August.

You may think of second as being first of the losers. Espeically so here, given that the first treatment to be approved, earlier this year, was Novartis's Kymriah—another CAR-T therapy, that targets another blood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

But consider this: even though both therapies treat blood cancer, Novartis's can theoretically treat upwards of 600 people a year, while Kite's could benefit as many as 24,000. At $373,000 a time for a treatment of Yescarta, that could prove lucrative.