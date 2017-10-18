The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Alphabet Will Turn Toronto Into a Living Laboratory of Urban Design
- Sidewalk Labs
An 800-acre strip of the city’s waterfront may show us how cities of the future will be built.
Alphabet’s urban innovation division, Sidewalk Labs, has announced a project that aims to inject modern urban design and new technologies into the city's quayside.… Read more
And it’s already inside its latest smartphone, the Pixel 2. The Verge reports that Google’s new Pixel Visual Core chipset is designed to make image processing faster and smoother. It has eight processor cores that are meant to make HDR+ image processing—which… Read more
A new trial in southeastern Australia will see Alphabet’s X lab use its Project Wing drones to drop parcels of Mexican food and medical supplies (one hopes the former doesn’t necessitate the latter) right next to people’s back doors. Two local stores,… Read more
There is no transistor in this computer. It’s a completely different beast. It’s a native citizen of the multiverse.
That's hardly a new kind of question, but with increasing leaps in AI and robotics, the search for answers gains more urgency. Indeed, as we've reported in the past, to truly make most effective use of robots we'll need to work out how to best get along… Read more
The U.K. government has just released a thoughtful report on the potential of AI, along with some jolly sensible recommendations for making the most of the profoundly important technology.
The report, coauthored by the Department for Digital, Culture,… Read more
At least, it could if electric-car adoption plays out the way some experts think it will.
The prognostication comes courtesy of the energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, which has taken a fresh look at the shifting thirst for oil around the globe. Its analysts… Read more
One day, this machine might slice into you.
Called Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR), the semi-autonomous device uses a near-infrared camera to constantly monitor how predefined marks on tissue move in relation to its cutting tool, according to IEEE… Read more
Your wireless network isn’t as safe as you thought it was.
Security researcher Mathy Vanhoef has discovered a serious flaw, which he’s calling KRACK, in the WPA2 protocol that secures almost every modern Wi-Fi network. The vulnerability could allow hackers… Read more
You know, like the ones on cigarette packets.
There’s certainly a strong argument to be made for it as an idea. Whether it’s hackers taking control of cars, childrens’ toys, or vast swaths of devices as an Internet-crippling botnet of things, connected… Read more