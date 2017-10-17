Google’s First Ever Mobile Chip Will Turbocharge Image Processing

And it’s already inside its latest Pixel 2 smartphone. The Verge reports that Google’s new Pixel Visual Core chipset is designed to make image processing faster and smoother. It has eight processor cores, which are claimed to make HDR+ image processing—which increases dynamic range, reduces noise, and improves colors in pictures—on the Pixel 2 five times faster and ten times less energy-demanding than if the same operations are performed on the main CPU. It's not clear why Google didn't announce the chip when it launched the phone earlier this month.

Perhaps more interesting, though, is what the silicon could be used for in the future. Google tells Ars Technica that the Pixel Visual Core is designed "to handle the most challenging imaging and machine learning applications," and that more applications for the hardware will be made available over time. That, along with the impressive speed and efficiency, suggests that Google may have designed the system in order to give often resource-heavy machine learning tasks, like image recognition or AI-powered picture retouching, a shot in the arm.

Currently, many AI features on smartphones have to be outsourced to algorithms running on the cloud. But by building specialized chips to bake into mobile devices—an increasing trend, with dedicated AI chips also appearing in Apple’s iPhone X and Huawei’s new Mate 10—and finding smart ways to shrink down AI algorithms, it will be possible to do more intlligent processing on devices themselves. That will not only make mobile AI less laggy, but also more secure.