Today

This Robotic Surgeon Cuts Cleaner Than a Human


  Justin Opfermann and Ryan Decker




Today

This Robotic Surgeon Cuts Cleaner Than a Human

One day, this machine might slice into you in the OR.

Called Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR), IEEE Spectrum reports that the semi-autonomous device uses a near-infrared camera to constantly monitor how pre-defined marks on tissue move in relation… Read more


  Justin Opfermann and Ryan Decker





Your secure Wi-Fi isn't quite so secure.

Secure Wi-Fi Networks Everywhere Are Wide Open to Hacks, Thanks to a Newly Discovered Security Flaw

Your wireless network isn't as safe as you thought it was.

Security researcher Mathy Vanhoef has discovered a serious flaw, which he's calling KRACK, in the WPA2 protocol that secures almost every modern Wi-Fi network. The vulnerability could allow hackers… Read more


  Christiaan Colen | Flickr




October 13, 2017 Your connected devices aren't as secure as you think.

Should IoT Devices Come with Public Safety Warnings?

You know, like the ones on cigarette packets.

There's certainly a strong argument to be made for it as an idea. Whether it's hackers taking control of cars, childrens' toys, or vast swaths of devices as an Internet-crippling botnet of things, connected… Read more


  Troy Hunt




This geothermal power plant is squeaky clean.

Iceland Now Has a Negative-Emissions Power Plant

Just when you thought geothermal energy couldn't get a whole lot greener, it went and did.

Quartz reports that a 300-megawatt geothermal power plant in Hellisheidi, Iceland (pictured above), now captures more carbon dioxide than it emits. Per unit energy,… Read more


  ThinkGeoEnergy | Flickr




People working at their laptops

Google Hopes $1 Billion Will Help Americans Adapt to the Future of Work

The tech giant may have a guilty conscience. It says it will pony up $1 billion (and a million hours of employee time) to retrain people around America with digital skills that "they need to get a job or grow their business." Money for training will… Read more


  Rawpixel | Unsplash




October 12, 2017

OpenAI's Goofy Sumo-Wrestling Bots Are Smarter Than They Look

It could be a virtual blood sport in some absurdist techno-future.

OpenAI, a research institute backed by Elon Musk and several other Silicon Valley big shots, has revealed its latest research on developing more powerful forms of machine learning. And… Read more


  OpenAI




The AI cloud is getting competitive

Microsoft and Amazon Take On Google in the AI Cloud

The Seattle duo today launched software to make artificial intelligence more accessible to everyone. Called Gluon, the open-source deep-learning library is designed to make it easy for relative beginners to build and quickly train neural networks. How… Read more


  William Bout | Unsplash




Whitelee wind farm in Scotland

The U.K. Makes a Big Push to Cut Its Emissions

At least one nation with United in its name is doing its part for the planet. The British government's new Clean Growth Strategy has been a long time coming, but its arrival is a welcome reminder that bold commitments designed to meet the goals of the… Read more


  ms.akr | Flickr




Big data can provide a window into private places.

Algorithms Can Give Away Some People's Sex Secrets

Digital legacies can prove to be rather revealing.

Many sex workers understandably go to great lengths to ensure that their business and private lives remain separate. But a new report by Gizmodo shows that Facebook's algorithms suggest regular clients… Read more


  Jeremy Nixon | Flickr




October 11, 2017 Charging points are going to become big business.

Charging Infrastructure Is a $2.7 Trillion Barrier to Electric Cars

Making sure that there's always somewhere to juice up your ride is going to be big business. That's according to financial services firm Morgan Stanley, which, according to Bloomberg, estimates that the world will need to spend a dizzying $2.7 trillion… Read more


  Jakob Härter | Flickr



