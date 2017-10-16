This Robotic Surgeon Cuts Cleaner Than a Human

One day, this machine might slice into you in the OR.

Called Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR), IEEE Spectrum reports that the semi-autonomous device uses a near-infrared camera to constantly monitor how pre-defined marks on tissue move in relation to its cutting tool, allowing it to make particularly accurate incisions by readjusting its cut as it goes. While it needs the marks placing on its behalf, it takes care of the cutting by itself.

Armed with an electrosurgical tool, which uses electrical currents rather than a scalpel blade to cut tissue, it can deftly slice through skin, fat, and muscle. In fact, in experiments presented at a recent conference, STAR was able to make more accurate (and less damaging) straight 2-inch cuts than human surgeons, as well as accurately excise a fake tumor from a chunk of pig fat.

This isn’t STAR’s first rodeo, though. Last year, the team behind it also showed that it was able to stitch together soft tissue with a needle and thread, in order to repair pig bowels more accurately than human doctors. All of which suggests that STAR’s path to the OR might not be quite as far-fetched as it initially sounds.