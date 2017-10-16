The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Secure Wi-Fi Networks Are Wide Open to Hacks
Your wireless network isn’t as safe as you thought it was.
Security researcher Mathy Vanhoef has discovered a serious flaw, that he’s calling KRACK, in the WPA2 protocol that secures almost every modern Wi-Fi network. The vulnerability could allow hackers… Read more
You know, like the ones on cigarette packets.
There’s certainly a strong argument to be made for it as an idea. Whether it’s hackers taking control of cars, childrens’ toys, or vast swaths of devices as an Internet-crippling botnet of things, connected… Read more
Just when you thought geothermal energy couldn’t get a whole lot greener, it went and did.
Quartz reports that a 300-megawatt geothermal power plant in Hellisheidi, Iceland (pictured above), now captures more carbon dioxide than it emits. Per unit energy,… Read more
The tech giant may have a guilty conscience. It says it will pony up $1 billion (and a million hours of employee time) to retrain people around America with digital skills that “they need to get a job or grow their business.” Money for training will… Read more
It could be a virtual blood sport in some absurdist techno-future.
OpenAI, a research institute backed by Elon Musk and several other Silicon Valley big shots, has revealed its latest research on developing more powerful forms of machine learning. And… Read more
The Seattle duo today launched software to make artificial intelligence more accessible to everyone. Called Gluon, the open-source deep-learning library is designed to make it easy for relative beginners to build and quickly train neural networks. How… Read more
At least one nation with United in its name is doing its part for the planet. The British government’s new Clean Growth Strategy has been a long time coming, but its arrival is a welcome reminder that bold commitments designed to meet the goals of the… Read more
Digital legacies can prove to be rather revealing.
Many sex workers understandably go to great lengths to ensure that their business and private lives remain separate. But a new report by Gizmodo shows that Facebook’s algorithms suggest regular clients… Read more
Making sure that there's always somewhere to juice up your ride is going to be big business. That's according to financial services firm Morgan Stanley, which, according to Bloomberg, estimates that the world will need to spend a dizzying $2.7 trillion… Read more
No, it actually isn’t the plot of a movie. It’s a chain of events described in a New York Times article claiming that Israeli intelligence agents caught Russian spies using compromised Kaspersky Lab software to search millions of American computers for… Read more