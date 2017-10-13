Iceland Now Has a Negative Emissions Power Plant

Just when you thought geothermal energy couldn’t get a whole lot greener, it went and did.

Quartz reports that a 300-megawatt geothermal power plant in Hellisheidi, Iceland (pictured above) now captures more CO2 than it emits. Per unit energy, this facility produces about a third of the the carbon a coal-fired plant does. But what it does emit, plus a little bit more, is now captured and buried deep underground.

How? Well, using a system developed by Carbon Engineering, a wall of fans at the plant sucks in air, harvests CO2, then injects it into water. That liquid is then pumped into the depths, where it amazingly turns into rock. Voila: lots of energy, and less CO2 than at the start. Great.

The only barrier to wider use? Right now, that old niggling issue: cost. Petrifying the CO2 as rock currently costs about $30 per ton of CO2, but sucking it out of the air is rather more expensive. Carbon Engineering doesn’t say what it currently costs, but says it’s aiming to get the price down to $100. That would make the whole system about commensurate with other forms of carbon capture and storage right now. But it will need to get far cheaper still to be an attractive proposition for widespread use in the future.