The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Britain Makes a Big Push to Cut Its Emissions
At least one nation with United in its name is doing its part for the planet. The U.K. government’s new Clean Growth Strategy has been a long time coming, but its arrival is a welcome reminder that bold commitments designed to meet the goals of the Paris… Read more
Digital legacies can prove to be rather revealing.
Many sex workers understandably go to great lengths to ensure that their business and private lives remain separate. But a new report by Gizmodo shows that Facebook’s algorithms suggest regular clients… Read more
Making sure that there's always somewhere to juice up your ride is going to be big business. That's according to financial services firm Morgan Stanley, which, according to Bloomberg, estimates that the world will need to spend a dizzying $2.7 trillion… Read more
No, it actually isn’t the plot of a movie. It’s a chain of events described in a New York Times article claiming that Israeli intelligence agents caught Russian spies using compromised Kaspersky Lab software to search millions of American computers for… Read more
Privacy advocates, look away now. CBNC reports that Amazon is developing ways to leave parcels inside your home or car trunk while you aren’t around.
According to the report, the e-tailer is working on some kind of smart doorbell and lock system that… Read more
It’s not just Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has borne the brunt of the criticism about the proliferation of Russia-linked ads during the 2016 presidential race. Rightly, you could argue, given that 10 million Americans have seen such content… Read more
That’s enough to have a car drive fully autonomously, according to the chipmaker. The new device, announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at an event today in Munich, is the latest generation of its DrivePX on-board car computers. Called Pegasus,… Read more
Conditions far out at sea may offer a chance to extract more energy over a given area than we do with wind turbines right now. New simulations by Stanford researchers show that floating wind turbines could be packed together more tightly without harming… Read more
The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more
Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more