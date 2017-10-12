The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Whitelee wind farm in Scotland

Britain Makes a Big Push to Cut Its Emissions

Source: Image credit:
  • ms.akr | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Whitelee wind farm in Scotland

Britain Makes a Big Push to Cut Its Emissions

At least one nation with United in its name is doing its part for the planet. The U.K. government’s new Clean Growth Strategy has been a long time coming, but its arrival is a welcome reminder that bold commitments designed to meet the goals of the Paris… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • ms.akr | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $29.95/year
Big data can provide a window into private places.

Algorithms Can Give Away Some People’s Sex Secrets

Digital legacies can prove to be rather revealing.

Many sex workers understandably go to great lengths to ensure that their business and private lives remain separate. But a new report by Gizmodo shows that Facebook’s algorithms suggest regular clients… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jeremy Nixon | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Charging points are going to become big business.

Charging Infrastructure Is a $2.7 Trillion Barrier to Electric Cars

Making sure that there's always somewhere to juice up your ride is going to be big business. That's according to financial services firm Morgan Stanley, which, according to Bloomberg, estimates that the world will need to spend a dizzying $2.7 trillion… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jakob Härter | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Kaspersky software is causing a massive stir.

Israeli Spies Spied Russian Spies Spying on American Spy Plans via Kaspersky Software

No, it actually isn’t the plot of a movie. It’s a chain of events described in a New York Times article claiming that Israeli intelligence agents caught Russian spies using compromised Kaspersky Lab software to search millions of American computers for… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NTNU | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Packages incoming, while you're outgoing.

Prepare for People to Leave Packages Inside Your Home When You’re Not There

Privacy advocates, look away now. CBNC reports that Amazon is developing ways to leave parcels inside your home or car trunk while you aren’t around.

According to the report, the e-tailer is working on some kind of smart doorbell and lock system that… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Maarten Van Den Heuvel | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 10, 2017 Russia ads are definitely real.

The Russian Fake-News Problem Keeps Getting Bigger, and It’s Feeding Off Americans’ Angst

It’s not just Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has borne the brunt of the criticism about the proliferation of Russia-linked ads during the 2016 presidential race. Rightly, you could argue, given that 10 million Americans have seen such content… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Kayla Velasquez | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Nividia's new driver car computer packs a punch.

Nvidia’s New Driverless-Car Computer Crunches 320 Trillion Operations a Second

That’s enough to have a car drive fully autonomously, according to the chipmaker. The new device, announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at an event today in Munich, is the latest generation of its DrivePX on-board car computers. Called Pegasus,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Nvidia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Floating wind turbines are slowly taking to the seas.

Floating Wind Farms Could Create Gobs of Energy

Conditions far out at sea may offer a chance to extract more energy over a given area than we do with wind turbines right now. New simulations by Stanford researchers show that  floating wind turbines could be packed together more tightly without harming… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Statoil

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 9, 2017 Scott Pruitt will roll back the Clean Power Plan.

The Trump Administration Acts to Axe the Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Gage Skidmore | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

This Fun AI Tutorial Highlights the Limits of Deep Learning

Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more

Source: Video credit:
  • Alexander Chen

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe