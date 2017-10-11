The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Prepare for Parcel Drops Inside Your Home (While You’re Outside It)
- Maarten Van Den Heuvel | Unsplash
No, it actually isn’t the plot of a movie. In fact, it’s a chain of events described in a New York Times article in which the newspaper claims Israeli intelligence agents caught Russian spies using compromised Kaspersky Lab software to search millions… Read more
Privacy advocates, look away now. CBNC reports that Amazon is developing ways to leave parcels inside your home or car trunk while you aren’t around.
According to the report, the e-tailer is working on some kind of smart doorbell and lock system that… Read more
It’s not just Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has borne the brunt of the criticism about the proliferation of Russia-linked ads during the 2016 presidential race. Rightly, you could argue, given that 10 million Americans have seen such content… Read more
That’s enough to have a car drive fully autonomously, according to the chipmaker. The new device, announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at an event today in Munich, is the latest generation of its DrivePX on-board car computers. Called Pegasus,… Read more
Conditions far out at sea may offer a chance to extract more energy over a given area than we do with wind turbines right now. New simulations by Stanford researchers show that floating wind turbines could be packed together more tightly without harming… Read more
The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more
Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more
Taking a 13.5-metric ton vehicle from 0-20 mph in 4.5 seconds is no mean feat. But that’s what a new all-electric drivetrain from clean-energy bus maker Proterra promises.
Its new DuoPower system uses two electric motors to deliver 510 horsepower. In… Read more
The island’s battered telecom network is going to be resuscitated from the sky. The Federal Communications Commission has given Alphabet’s X lab permission to launch 30 of its stratospheric Project Loon balloons to heights of 12.5 miles above Puerto… Read more
Elon Musk has suggested that lithium-ion grid batteries can power the entire island, but that might not be quite as easy at he makes it sound.
When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, it caused huge damage to its power grid. So bad, in fact, that restoring… Read more