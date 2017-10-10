The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The Russian Fake News Problem Keeps Getting Bigger, and It’s Feeding Off of Americans’ Angst
- Kayla Velasquez | Unsplash
It’s not just Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has borne the brunt of the criticism about the proliferation of Russia-linked ads on its pages during the 2016 presidential race. Rightly, you could argue, given that 10 million Americans have… Read more
That’s enough to have a car drive fully autonomously, according to the chipmaker. The new device, announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at an event today in Munich, is the latest generation of its DrivePX on-board car computers. Called Pegasus,… Read more
Conditions far out at sea may offer a chance to extract more energy over a given area than we do with wind turbines right now. New simulations by Stanford researchers show that floating wind turbines could be packed together more tightly without harming… Read more
The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more
Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more
Taking a 13.5-metric ton vehicle from 0-20 mph in 4.5 seconds is no mean feat. But that’s what a new all-electric drivetrain from clean-energy bus maker Proterra promises.
Its new DuoPower system uses two electric motors to deliver 510 horsepower. In… Read more
The island’s battered telecom network is going to be resuscitated from the sky. The Federal Communications Commission has given Alphabet’s X lab permission to launch 30 of its stratospheric Project Loon balloons to heights of 12.5 miles above Puerto… Read more
Elon Musk has suggested that lithium-ion grid batteries can power the entire island, but that might not be quite as easy at he makes it sound.
When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, it caused huge damage to its power grid. So bad, in fact, that restoring… Read more
In a future without steering wheels, you may wonder what remains for Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and other automakers that have built their businesses on driving experience. As it turns out, supercar manufacturers are also eyeing autonomy—just not… Read more
Here we go again. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russian hackers stole details of “how the National Security Agency penetrates foreign computer networks, the computer code it uses for such spying, and how it defends networks inside the U.S.” from… Read more