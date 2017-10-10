The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Nividia's new driver car computer packs a punch.

Nvidia’s New Driverless-Car Computer Crunches 320 Trillion Operations a Second

Image credit:
  • Nvidia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
That’s enough to have a car drive fully autonomously, according to the chipmaker. The new device, announced by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at an event today in Munich, is the latest generation of its DrivePX on-board car computers. Called Pegasus,… Read more

Image credit:
  • Nvidia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Floating wind turbines are slowly taking to the seas.

Floating Wind Farms Could Create Gobs of Energy

Conditions far out at sea may offer a chance to extract more energy over a given area than we do with wind turbines right now. New simulations by Stanford researchers show that  floating wind turbines could be packed together more tightly without harming… Read more

Image credit:
  • Statoil

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Scott Pruitt will roll back the Clean Power Plan.

The Trump Administration Acts to Axe the Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency will start the process of repealing the old administration's ambitious climate policy on Tuesday. That’s according to Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, who announced the news during a speech in Kentucky today, reports… Read more

Image credit:
  • Gage Skidmore | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

This Fun AI Tutorial Highlights the Limits of Deep Learning

Sure, neural networks can easily classify images—but they still don’t really understand what they see without human intervention. That much is made plain in Google’s new AI tutorial, called Teachable Machine, which was brought to our attention by the… Read more

Video credit:
  • Alexander Chen

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Electric bus powertrains are improving.

Electric Buses Get a Power Boost

Taking a 13.5-metric ton vehicle from 0-20 mph in 4.5 seconds is no mean feat. But that’s what a new all-electric drivetrain from clean-energy bus maker Proterra promises.

Its new DuoPower system uses two electric motors to deliver 510 horsepower. In… Read more

Image credit:
  • Van Hool

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
X's balloons are set to launch in Puerto Rico

Alphabet’s Balloons Will Float Data Into Puerto Rico

The island’s battered telecom network is going to be resuscitated from the sky. The Federal Communications Commission has given Alphabet’s X lab permission to launch 30 of its stratospheric Project Loon balloons to heights of 12.5 miles above Puerto… Read more

Image credit:
  • X

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 6, 2017 A bank of tesla batteries in Hawaii

Can Tesla Reboot Puerto Rico’s Power Grid?

Elon Musk has suggested that lithium-ion grid batteries can power the entire island, but that might not be quite as easy at he makes it sound.

When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, it caused huge damage to its power grid. So bad, in fact, that restoring… Read more

Image credit:
  • Tesla

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Autonpmous

What Does Autonomy Mean for Supercars?

In a future without steering wheels, you may wonder what remains for Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and other automakers that have built their businesses on driving experience. As it turns out, supercar manufacturers are also eyeing autonomy—just not… Read more

Image credit:
  • Jason Briscoe

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Someone made an error at the NSA.

The NSA Has Lost Cyberdefense Details to Russian Hackers

Here we go again. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russian hackers stole details of “how the National Security Agency penetrates foreign computer networks, the computer code it uses for such spying, and how it defends networks inside the U.S.” from… Read more

Image credit:
  • West Point U.S. Military Academy

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 5, 2017 Google Assistant has found its own voice.

An Amazing AI Advance Makes Google’s Smart Butler Sound Way Better

You can thank DeepMind for the slick new voice that emanates from Google’s Home speaker and Assistant app.

This time last year, Google’s London-based AI division announced a new way to synthesize speech. Its software, called WaveNet, tore up the regular… Read more

Image credit:
  • NDB Photos | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe