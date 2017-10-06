The Download

The Download

A bank of tesla batteries in Hawaii

Can Tesla Reboot Puerto Rico's Power Grid?

Image credit:
  • Tesla

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Elon Musk has suggested that lithium-ion grid batteries can power the entire island, but that might not be quite as easy at he makes it sound.

Autonpmous

What Does Autonomy Mean for Supercars?

In a future without steering wheels, you may wonder what remains for Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and other automakers that have built their businesses on driving experience. As it turns out, supercar manufacturers are also eyeing autonomy—just not…

Source: Image credit:
  • Jason Briscoe

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Someone made an error at the NSA.

The NSA Has Lost Cyberdefense Details to Russian Hackers

Here we go again. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russian hackers stole details of "how the National Security Agency penetrates foreign computer networks, the computer code it uses for such spying, and how it defends networks inside the U.S." from…

Source: Image credit:
  • West Point U.S. Military Academy

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Google Assistant has found its own voice.

An Amazing AI Advance Makes Google's Smart Butler Sound Way Better

You can thank DeepMind for the slick new voice that emanates from Google’s Home speaker and Assistant app.

This time last year, Google’s London-based AI division announced a new way to synthesize speech. Its software, called WaveNet, tore up the regular… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NDB Photos | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Air travel is going electric. Slowly.

This 12-Seater Electric Airplane Could Fly You on Short Trips—One Day

Does an electric flight from New York to Boston for $70 sound too good to be true? That's the promise being made by the electric-airplane startup Zunum Aero—and it's one that you certainly shouldn't dismiss out of hand.

Zunum has already made its plan…

Zunum has already made its plan… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Zunum Aero

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Adidas is automating the manufacturing of sneakers.

Inside the Adidas Factory That Uses Robots to Build Running Shoes

How much faster can you build a sneaker, exactly? A lot, it turns out. Wired UK has paid a visit to Adidas, which is hauling shoe manufacturing from labor-intensive Chinese plants into the aptly named Speed Factories in America and Germany.

Using tricks…

Using tricks… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Adidas

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Amazon Is Testing a New Delivery Service to Ship More Goods, Faster

A shipping experiment that started in India has made it to America's West Coast and could spread across the U.S. sometime next year. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg, which suggests that a new in-house Amazon delivery service will help it…

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
October 4, 2017 Beverly Clifford was the first passenger in Voyage's robotic taxi at the retirement community.

Robo-Taxis Are Driving Around a Retirement Community, and That's a Savvy Idea

Plenty of obstacles, no regulations, and nobody in a huge rush—sounds like an ideal proving ground for autonomous cars. Self-driving startup Voyage certainly thinks so, because it's just kicked off a trial at the Villages Golf and Country Club, a 4,000-resident…

Source: Image credit:
  • Voyage

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Solider smartphones are getting hacked.

Russia Has Been Hacking Western Soldiers' Smartphones

The fastest route to front-line intelligence may be in the pocket of a soldier. At least that's according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, which cites U.S. and European officials who say Russia has been attempting to hack the smartphones…

Source: Image credit:
  • PEO C3T | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
AI brains still need an injection of ethics.

DeepMind's New Ethics Team Wants to Solve AI's Problems Before They Happen

From automation's erosion of jobs to killer robots, there are plenty of thorny social AI issues to chew on. Google's machine learning division, DeepMind, has now decided to try and head off some of the most contentious problems facing AI by establishing…

Source: Image credit:
  • Google

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe