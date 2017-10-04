Microsoft Is Going All-in on Virtual and Augmented Reality

Hardware partnerships, content, and even plans for social interaction are among the software-maker's latest attempts to dominate the nascent VR industry.

A flurry of of announcements made yesterday serve to highlight the company’s desire to make a success of augmented and virtual reality. At an event in San Francisco, Microsoft showed off a series of so-called mixed reality headsets—essentially its catch-all for AR and VR—that will be available from later this month. They include, reports TechCrunch, an impressive new premium device by Samsung that will cost $500.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is upping its experience ante. A big part of that is a virtual Cliff House, which Gizmodo makes sound rather fun:

I could see myself blogging from Microsoft’s VR world, my Twitter feed above me, a small blog window down on my lap like a laptop, and huge space for Photoshop directly in front of me ... Got to edit a two-hour flick? Instead of spending thousands on 40-inch monitors, I could build a custom video editing rig right into the Cliff House with nothing more than a flick of my wrist. Want to switch things up and watch a movie? I could teleport instantly to a darkened room with a 300-inch equivalent display in front of me.

It also announced more content, too. The Verge reports, for instance, that Microsoft will roll out a VR version of the popular video game Halo and immersive coverage of the 2018 winter Olympics.

And it also wants to make the whole thing sociable: Variety reports that Microsoft has also acquired the social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR. That’s a huge turnaround for AltspaceVR, which announced in July that it planned to shutter its operations due to a lack of funding. But in its acquisition, Microsoft gets its hands on technology that could, as we’ve argued in the past, make time in VR a far less isolating experience.

All of which is to say that Microsoft isn’t messing around in virtual reality. Question now is, can it really make the technology catch on?