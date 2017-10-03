The Download
What's up in emerging technology
DeepMind’s New Way to Think About the Brain Could Improve How AI Makes Plans
- Jesse Oricco | Unsplash
DeepMind thinks that we imagine the future so well because part of our brain creates efficient summaries of how the future could play out.
For all of the recent advances in AI, machines still struggle to effectively plan in situations where even a few… Read more
If you have a problem, if no one else can help, maybe you can hire E2-DR. That’s the name of Honda’s latest prototype disaster relief robot, and as IEEE Spectrum reports, it’s an impressive piece of machinery. How impressive, exactly? Well, according… Read more
As Americans woke Monday to reports of the tragedy in Las Vegas, many were confronted not by accurate news accounts but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.
Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly identified… Read more
Just hours before Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Texas-based Defense Distributed launched new software that allows people to mill metal handgun bodies at home. The two events are almost certainly unconnected, but it's hard not to consider… Read more
Some cassava farmers may not be able to tell one plant’s debilitating brown streak from another’s troubling brown leaf spot—but a smartphone-friendly AI can.
Wired reports that researchers have developed a lightweight image-recognition AI that can identify… Read more
If you can’t trust humans to update your software, teach it to do the job for itself. That’s the thinking at the enterprise software firm Oracle, anyway, which has just announced that its 18c database system now uses machine learning to “automatically… Read more
This is how you really get an industry to change its ways. Bloomberg reports that China’s government has announced that any automaker producing or importing more than 30,000 cars in China must ensure 10 percent of them are all-electric, plug-in hybrid,… Read more
That’s what new smart inks developed to detect dehydration or blood sugar levels could provide. Researchers from Harvard and MIT have developed two inks that change color depending on body chemistry. One turns from green to brown as glucose levels rise,… Read more
It’s 30 feet wide, carries 150 metric tons into low-Earth orbit, and could even get you from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes. Those are some of the audacious stats Elon Musk rattled off during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in… Read more
Whatever your take on automation’s impact on labor, we can all surely agree that future work will require, well, future skills. Because when robots take over manual tasks and AI can handle jobs that previously required a brain, what remains to be done… Read more