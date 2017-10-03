AI Definitely Didn’t Stop Las Vegas Fake News

As Americans woke to news of the tragic shooting on Monday, many were confronted not by the accurate reports of news agencies but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.

Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly identified the shooter, in its Top Stories. The item was posted to 4chan's "pol" section, which is famously full of … provocative content. Outline reporter William Turton was told by a Google spokesperson that its Top Stories are chosen based on a combination of “authoritativeness” and “how fresh” an item is. Clearly unauthoritative, the 4chan post must have been considered very fresh—especially given that it’s hard to consider 4chan a conventional news source.

Elsewhere, Fast Company explains that factually inaccurate content also made its way onto Facebook’s Safety Check page for the Las Vegas shooting, in the form of a story from a blog called Alt-Right News. Other fake news swirled, too—Buzzfeed has a list of examples.

This is, of course, a troubling misstep at a time when tech giants are supposed to be doubling down on damaging content. Facebook and Google are currently involved in an ongoing investigation with Congress about the spread of Russia-linked propaganda during the 2016 presidential election. Facebook is plagued by problems like anti-semitic ad targeting and an inability to effectively police offensive content.

Both firms believe computation solves these kinds of problems. Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly and emphatically argued that artificial intelligence should be able to weed out offensive content and fake news. Speaking to the Outline, a Google spokesperson pleaded that “within hours, the 4chan story was algorithmically replaced by relevant results.”

But currently, making decisions to censor fake content based on breaking news is close to impossible for AIs, because they need a large set of data to learn from, which can't be rounded up and processed quickly enough. And yet relying on more conventional algorithms based on authoritativeness and freshness takes hours to get things right—and hours isn’t fast enough.

The solution, for now then, is probably not technological. Facebook has admitted as much, by increasing the number of humans it uses to vet offensive content. But it, and Google, may need to swell those ranks far more if they’re to avoid repeating this kind of mistake over and over.