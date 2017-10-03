The Download
What's up in emerging technology
AI Definitely Didn’t Stop Las Vegas Fake News
As Americans woke to news of the tragic shooting on Monday, many were confronted not by the accurate reports of news agencies but by untruthful posts from questionable websites.
Ars Technica reports that Google promoted a 4chan post, which incorrectly… Read more
Just hours before Sunday night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, Texas-based Defense Distributed launched new software that allows people to mill metal handgun bodies at home. The two events are almost certainly unconnected, but it's hard not to consider… Read more
Some cassava farmers may not be able to tell one plant’s debilitating brown streak from another’s troubling brown leaf spot—but a smartphone-friendly AI can.
Wired reports that researchers have developed a lightweight image-recognition AI that can identify… Read more
If you can’t trust humans to update your software, teach it to do the job for itself. That’s the thinking at the enterprise software firm Oracle, anyway, which has just announced that its 18c database system now uses machine learning to “automatically… Read more
This is how you really get an industry to change its ways. Bloomberg reports that China’s government has announced that any automaker producing or importing more than 30,000 cars in China must ensure 10 percent of them are all-electric, plug-in hybrid,… Read more
That’s what new smart inks developed to detect dehydration or blood sugar levels could provide. Researchers from Harvard and MIT have developed two inks that change color depending on body chemistry. One turns from green to brown as glucose levels rise,… Read more
It’s 30 feet wide, carries 150 metric tons into low-Earth orbit, and could even get you from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes. Those are some of the audacious stats Elon Musk rattled off during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in… Read more
Whatever your take on automation’s impact on labor, we can all surely agree that future work will require, well, future skills. Because when robots take over manual tasks and AI can handle jobs that previously required a brain, what remains to be done… Read more
Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in China have for the first time used base editing, a technique that can tweak a single letter in a strand of DNA, to edit disease out of a human embryo. The team used the approach to fix a single mutation known… Read more
Alarm clocks, speakerphones, TV streamers—take your pick. They’re among the products that now feature in Amazon’s impressive range of hardware packing its Alexa AI assistant, a roster that was bolstered by five new devices during a surprise announcement… Read more