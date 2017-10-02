The Download
Oracle’s New Database Uses AI to Patch Itself
- Oracle
If you can't trust humans to update your software, teach it to do the job for itself. That's the thinking at the enterprise software firm Oracle, anyway, which has just announced that its 18c database system now uses machine learning to "automatically…
This is how you really get an industry to change its ways. Bloomberg reports that China's government has announced that any automaker producing or importing more than 30,000 cars in China must ensure 10 percent of them are all-electric, plug-in hybrid,…
That's what new smart inks developed to detect dehydration or blood sugar levels could provide. Researchers from Harvard and MIT have developed two inks that change color depending on body chemistry. One turns from green to brown as glucose levels rise,…
It's 30 feet wide, carries 150 metric tons into low-Earth orbit, and could even get you from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes. Those are some of the audacious stats Elon Musk rattled off during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress in…
Whatever your take on automation's impact on labor, we can all surely agree that future work will require, well, future skills. Because when robots take over manual tasks and AI can handle jobs that previously required a brain, what remains to be done…
Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in China have for the first time used base editing, a technique that can tweak a single letter in a strand of DNA, to edit disease out of a human embryo. The team used the approach to fix a single mutation known…
Alarm clocks, speakerphones, TV streamers—take your pick. They're among the products that now feature in Amazon's impressive range of hardware packing its Alexa AI assistant, a roster that was bolstered by five new devices during a surprise announcement…
Part delivery van, part helipad—that pretty much describes a handful of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are currently cruising the streets of Zurich. Last year we reported that drone firm Matternet and Mercedes-Benz were exploring the use of vans as rolling…
Say hello to Twister. That’s Twisted Tower Robot, to those of you who demand full names—a title that does a rather better job of describing the form of the new device.
Developed by researchers from Case Western Reserve University, the arm is made up…
Toyota is the first automaker to embrace a promising laser sensor that sees farther and in more detail than its major competitors.
The lidar system, developed by Luminar, uses longer wavelength light than other sensors, allowing it to operate at a higher…