The Download
What's up in emerging technology
This Origami-bot Is a Lightweight Take on a Robot Arm
- Case Western Reserve University
Say hello to TWISTER. That’s Twisted Tower Robot to those of you who demand full names, a title that does a rather better job of describing the form of the new device.
Developed by researchers from Case Western Reserve University, the arm is made up… Read more
Toyota is the first automaker to embrace a promising laser sensor that sees farther and in more detail than its major competitors.
The lidar system, developed by Luminar, uses longer wavelength light than other sensors, allowing it to operate at a higher… Read more
The Food and Drug Administration is finally getting with the program. Bloomberg reports that the federal agency is to launch a trial with tech firms, including Apple, Fitbit, and Verily, to test out pre-certification of health devices. The move would… Read more
Japan's central bank is backing a scheme that could see the the cash-dependent country move toward a digital currency built on blockchain technology.
The J Coin, as it's to be called, is under development by a group of Japanese banks with the blessing… Read more
Forget vacuum cleaners and hand dryers: the British consumer engineering firm now wants to become an automaker. The BBC reports that Dyson currently has 400 staff developing a car at its U.K. headquarters, and plans to start selling the vehicle by 2020.… Read more
In a nutshell: find a site where you can lean on existing infrastructure.
Just outside the genteel English town of Flitwick, a field has been filled with a British first: the Clayhill solar farm is the nation’s only such facility to have been built without… Read more
Don’t tell Elon Musk, but the machines are turning into ninjas. Researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology have demonstrated a new way to teach robots how to perform tasks, and demonstrated the technique's effectiveness by training one to… Read more
The chipmaker has unveiled a prototype processor called Loihi that’s loosely based on the human brain. The so-called neuromporphic chip is the firm's latest effort to use digital circuits to recreate the brain’s electronic spikes, allowing the device to… Read more
Machine learning isn’t always overtly tantalizing or controversial: sometimes, it’s just … dull and useful. And that’s exactly what many of the AI announcements made by Microsoft at its annual Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, promise to provide.… Read more
But is America likely to show reciprocal good will?
Both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have reported that China is mulling a relaxation of rules (in some parts of the country, at least) that currently require foreign automakers to partner with… Read more