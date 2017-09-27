The Download

Today Wearables may have an easier time getting involved in healthcare.

Making Health Gadgets May Be Getting a Lot Easier

The Food and Drug Administration is finally getting with the program. Bloomberg reports that the federal agency is to launch a trial with tech firms, including Apple, Fitbit, and Verily, to test out pre-certification of health devices. The move would… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Tom the Photographer | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday A street scene at night in Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Banks Are Planning to Launch J-Coin, a Digital Currency Meant to Kill Off Cash

Japan's central bank is backing a scheme that could see the the cash-dependent country move toward a digital currency built on blockchain technology.

The J Coin, as it's to be called, is under development by a group of Japanese banks with the blessing… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Andre Bens | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
Move over, Hoover

Coming in 2020, a Dyson Electric Car

Forget vacuum cleaners and hand dryers: the British consumer engineering firm now wants to become an automaker. The BBC reports that Dyson currently has 400 staff developing a car at its U.K. headquarters, and plans to start selling the vehicle by 2020.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Bing Tan | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Subsidy-free solar still requires a little help

How to Build a Solar Farm without Government Subsidies

In a nutshell: find a site where you can lean on existing infrastructure.

Just outside the genteel English town of Flitwick, a field has been filled with a British first: the Clayhill solar farm is the nation’s only such facility to have been built without… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Anesco

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Robots, Now Wielding Nunchucks

Don’t tell Elon Musk, but the machines are turning into ninjas. Researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology have demonstrated a new way to teach robots how to perform tasks, and demonstrated the technique's effectiveness by training one to… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • New Jersey Institute of Technology

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Intel's new prototype chip takes cues form the brain

Intel’s New Brain-Like Chip Can Adapt to New Jobs

The chipmaker has unveiled a prototype processor called Loihi that’s loosely based on the human brain. The so-called neuromporphic chip is the firm's latest effort to use digital circuits to recreate the brain’s electronic spikes, allowing the device to… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Intel

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 25, 2017 Microsoft's AI push is boring, but its results may not be.

Microsoft Is Making AI Boring, and That’s Either Great or Scary

Machine learning isn’t always overtly tantalizing or controversial: sometimes, it’s just … dull and useful. And that’s exactly what many of the AI announcements made by Microsoft at its annual Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, promise to provide.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Fabien Lavocat | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Tesla may edge forward in China

China May Make Life a Little Easier for American Electric Automakers

But is America likely to show reciprocal good will?

Both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have reported that China is mulling a relaxation of rules (in some parts of the country, at least) that currently require foreign automakers to partner with… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jacob Rank | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The new Marea cable reaches depths of 17,000 feet in places

This Cable Will Boggle Your Mind With the Highest Data Capacity Ever to Cross the Atlantic

The new undersea link, which stretches 4,100 miles between Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Bilbao, Spain, can stream 71 million HD videos simultaneously. Known as Marea, it was laid as a joint venture between Microsoft, Facebook, and telco infrastructure… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Microsoft

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 22, 2017 Rise of the robotic dentist

In China, Robot Dentists Are Implanting 3-D Printed Teeth

Open wide, because the robots have eyes on your dental work. South China Morning Post reports that a robo-dentist has autonomously implanted two new, 3-D-printed teeth into a woman’s mouth.

The procedure, which appears to have made use of a robot arm… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Science and Technology Daily

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe