The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Intel’s New Brain-Like Chip Can Adapt to New Jobs
The chipmaker has unveiled a prototype processor called Loihi that’s loosely based on the human brain. The so-called neuromporphic chip is the firm's latest effort to use digital circuits to recreate the brain’s electronic spikes, allowing the device to… Read more
Microsoft Is Making AI Boring, and That’s Either Great or Scary
Machine learning isn’t always overtly tantalizing or controversial: sometimes, it’s just … dull and useful. And that’s exactly what many of the AI announcements made by Microsoft at its annual Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, promise to provide.… Read more
China May Make Life a Little Easier for American Electric Automakers
But is America likely to show reciprocal good will?
Both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have reported that China is mulling a relaxation of rules (in some parts of the country, at least) that currently require foreign automakers to partner with… Read more
- Jacob Rank | Unsplash
This Cable Will Boggle Your Mind With the Highest Data Capacity Ever to Cross the Atlantic
The new undersea link, which stretches 4,100 miles between Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Bilbao, Spain, can stream 71 million HD videos simultaneously. Known as Marea, it was laid as a joint venture between Microsoft, Facebook, and telco infrastructure… Read more
- Microsoft
In China, Robot Dentists Are Implanting 3-D Printed Teeth
Open wide, because the robots have eyes on your dental work. South China Morning Post reports that a robo-dentist has autonomously implanted two new, 3-D-printed teeth into a woman’s mouth.
The procedure, which appears to have made use of a robot arm… Read more
- Science and Technology Daily
Is Facebook Too Big to Fight Its Ad Problem?
Policing how a quarter of the world uses a website isn’t easy. Mark Zuckerberg knows that all too well. It’s the reason why his social network has had to announce that it’s now sharing 3,000 Russian-linked ads from its pages as part of a government investigation… Read more
Uber Has Lost Its License to Operate in London
It’s time to take a black cab in the British capital. The city's transport regulator, Transport for London, has declared the ride-hailing firm "not fit and proper" to provide its services in London. It says Uber shows "a lack of corporate responsibility"… Read more
Lockheed’s Laser Cannon Shoots Drones Out of the Sky, No Fuss
Don’t mess with ATHENA. That’s the Advanced Test High Energy Asset to you and me, and it’s Lockheed’s astonishingly destructive laser cannon. It’s been developing the weapon in order to take down drones without messy—and position-revealing—recourse to… Read more
Your Next Phone’s GPS Is Going to Be Way More Accurate
It’ll know where you are to within 30 centimeters, rather than five meters. At least that’s the claim chip maker Broadcom is making. It says that some of its next-generation smartphone chips will use new global positioning satellite signals to boost… Read more
- Linda Sondergaard | Unsplash
Google’s $1.1 Billion Slice of HTC Is a Push to Make Money Out of AI
Google is buying the HTC team that it uses to design its Pixel phones, including 2,000 staff and a stack of intellectual property. The deal is a clear sign that Google is dead serious about its drive to build hardware. But as we’ve argued before, this… Read more
- Justin Main | Unsplash