A Carbon Fiber Cage Could Crash-Proof Drone Delivery

  EPFL

For those worried about the fragility of the items shipped through the air, there may be a solution. Researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have developed a giant carbon fiber cage that sits around a drone… Read more

  EPFL

Facebook still has a hate problem

Facebook’s Anti-Semitic Ad-Targeting Disaster

Turns out Facebook will let you focus advertising at people with some horrible world views. An investigation by ProPublica published Thursday revealed that the company’s advertising platform allows people to send ads specifically to people who list topics… Read more

  Hamza Butt | Sole Treadmill

The Daimler eCanter

Electric Trucks Are Finally Hitting American Roads

"The game has started." So says Daimler Trucks Asia chief Mark Llistosella, more than a little ominously, in an interview with Reuters. He’s referring to the fact that electric trucks, once thought absurd, are finally taking to the roads.

Daimler has… Read more

  Daimler AG

I come with very good news. We’re the only company in Silicon Valley that’s not building a car.
Take my data!

Nope, We Can’t Trust Data Firms to Update Against Known Security Flaws

It seems Equifax was hacked using a two-month-old vulnerability that it could have protected itself against.

"We know that criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability,” the company wrote in a statement. “The vulnerability was Apache… Read more

  CafeCredit.com

A new low-power wireless data chip

A New Mobile Chip Beams Data for Miles Using Almost No Power

For under a dime and with just a whisker of electricity, devices could send data throughout a building. Researchers at the University of Washington led by Shyam Gollakota, one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2014, have built a new chip that uses reflected… Read more

  University of Washington

September 13, 2017 An image of IBM's quantum chip

IBM Has Used Its Quantum Computer to Simulate a Molecule—Here’s Why That’s Big News

We just got a little closer to building a computer that can disrupt a large chunk of the chemistry world, and many other fields besides. A team of researchers at IBM have successfully used their quantum computer, IBM Q, to precisely simulate the molecular… Read more

  IBM Research | Nature

Ford's self-driving car

New Driverless Car Guidelines Don’t Provide Much Guidance

The government doesn’t want to stand in the way of autonomous vehicles. That’s the biggest message to emerge from the Trump administration's newly updated guidelines for the nascent robo-car industry.

The guidelines—and they are very much guidelines,… Read more

  Ford

Quantum networks are reportedly in use in China

China Reportedly Has a Secure Quantum Communication Network

Hacking the Chinese government may have just gotten a littler harder. State news outlet China Daily claims that 200 Chinese officials in Shandong now have a quantum encrypted network at their disposal for secure phone calls and data transmission.

It’s… Read more

  Wu Yi | Unsplash

September 12, 2017 People meeting with a view of a city skyline

Can Artificial Intelligence Master the Art of the Deal?

A bot might someday take your job, but perhaps it can help you negotiate a nice severance package, too.

A recent research paper (PDF) suggests that AI agents could do all sorts of useful haggling, providing they become a little bit smarter, and users… Read more

  Charles Forerunner | Unsplash

