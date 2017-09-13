The Download

The Download

Today An image of IBM's quantum chip

IBM Has Used Its Quantum Computer to Simulate a Molecule—Here’s Why That’s Big News

Source: Image credit:
  • IBM Research | Nature

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
Posted by Michael Reilly

Ford's self-driving car

New Driverless Car Guidelines Don’t Provide Much Guidance

The government doesn’t want to stand in the way of autonomous vehicles. That’s the biggest message to emerge from the Trump administration's newly updated guidelines for the nascent robo-car industry.

The guidelines—and they are very much guidelines,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Ford

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Quantum networks are reportedly in use in China

China Reportedly Has a Secure Quantum Communication Network

Hacking the Chinese government may have just gotten a littler harder. State news outlet China Daily claims that 200 Chinese officials in Shandong now have a quantum encrypted network at their disposal for secure phone calls and data transmission.

It’s… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Wu Yi | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday People meeting with a view of a city skyline

Can Artificial Intelligence Master the Art of the Deal?

A bot might someday take your job, but perhaps it can help you negotiate a nice severance package, too.

A recent research paper (PDF) suggests that AI agents could do all sorts of useful haggling, providing they become a little bit smarter, and users… Read more

Image credit:
  • Charles Forerunner | Unsplash

Posted by Will Knight

Will Knight
A White Tesla Model S sedan

Autopilot’s Limitations Played “Major Role” in Fatal Tesla Crash, NTSB Says

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that "system safeguards were lacking" in the Tesla S that killed a driver when it struck a truck in Florida in May 2016. 

According to Reuters, the new statement from the NTSB suggests… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Matt Henry | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
DoNotPay's chatbot can help you sue Equifax

A Chatbot Will Help You Sue Equifax

If you’re one of the 143 million Americans that had their data leaked during the Equifax hack, your to-do list just got a little easier.

Joshua Browder, the man behind the automated legal helper DoNotPay and one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2017… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • DoNotPay

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Robotic Farmers Can Literally Reap What They Sow

If you want to grow a field full of barley but don’t want to get your hands dirty, never fear: robots can do the whole dang thing.

That’s what researchers from Harper Adams University in the U.K. have shown. In a sleepy hectare of land in Shropshire,… Read more

Source: Video credit:
  • Hands Free Hectare

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 11, 2017 Waymo had made earrings from its prototype hardware.

Earrings Made of Top-Secret Electronics Are Actually Part of the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit

This court case is starting to sound like a satire on corporate espionage. If you were working on a top-secret hardware project, would you give away a prototype of the device, fashioned into a pair of earrings, to a departing colleague? Probably not!… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Squeezyboy | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Super Mario Bros.

AI Can Re-create Video Games Just by Watching Them

Machines just took aim at video-game development—from the '80s. AIs have been able to learn to play games like Space Invaders  by watching them for a while. But now, Georgia Tech researchers have written a paper describing how AI can actually build the… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Dylan Baugh | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Electric cars are being encouraged in India and China

China and India Want All New Cars to Be Electric

The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg  reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile, Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Denys Nevozhai | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe