Today A White Tesla Model S sedan

Autopilot’s Limitations Played “Major Role” in Fatal Tesla Crash, NTSB Says

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that "system safeguards were lacking" in the Tesla S that killed a driver when it struck a truck in Florida in May 2016. 

According to Reuters, the new statement from the NTSB suggests… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Matt Henry | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
DoNotPay's chatbot can help you sue Equifax

A Chatbot Will Help You Sue Equifax

If you’re one of the 143 million Americans that had their data leaked during the Equifax hack, your to-do list just got a little easier.

Joshua Browder, the man behind the automated legal helper DoNotPay and one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2017… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • DoNotPay

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Robotic Farmers Can Literally Reap What They Sow

If you want to grow a field full of barley but don’t want to get your hands dirty, never fear: robots can do the whole dang thing.

That’s what researchers from Harper Adams University in the U.K. have shown. In a sleepy hectare of land in Shropshire,… Read more

Source: Video credit:
  • Hands Free Hectare

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday Waymo had made earrings from its prototype hardware.

Earrings Made of Top-Secret Electronics Are Actually Part of the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit

This court case is starting to sound like a satire on corporate espionage. If you were working on a top-secret hardware project, would you give away a prototype of the device, fashioned into a pair of earrings, to a departing colleague? Probably not!… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Squeezyboy | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Super Mario Bros.

AI Can Re-create Video Games Just by Watching Them

Machines just took aim at video-game development—from the '80s. AIs have been able to learn to play games like Space Invaders  by watching them for a while. But now, Georgia Tech researchers have written a paper describing how AI can actually build the… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Dylan Baugh | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Electric cars are being encouraged in India and China

China and India Want All New Cars to Be Electric

The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg  reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile, Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Denys Nevozhai | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Thermal Imaging Aims to Give Autonomous Cars Better Night Vision

There are many striking differences between a fence post and a human being, but one may prove particularly useful to robotic vehicles: temperature.

At least that's what the established thermal imaging firm FLIR and the Israeli startup Adasky think. Both… Read more

Video credit:
  • Adasky

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
September 8, 2017 Uber will help clean up London's road.

Uber Is Ditching Diesel in London

The ride-hailer wants to get a little greener. Uber has announced that by the end of 2019 all of its drivers in London working on its regular low-cost UberX service will use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and no diesel cars will be allowed on its… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • David Marcu | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Who has your ID?

Equifax’s Massive ID Theft Is a Reminder That Firms Need Incentives to Keep Data Safe

Right now, half of America may as well post its personal details online for all to see. That’s because, as the Associated Press reports, the credit monitoring firm Equifax has suffered a huge data breach that saw names, social security numbers, birth… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Greyson Joralemon | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Big brother is watching.

Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial

A camera trained at your face can reveal an awful lot about you. We’ve written a lot recently about how facial recognition software has reached an incredibly high standard in the last couple of years. So high, in fact, that the technology is robust enough… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Scott Webb | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe