Earrings Made of Top-Secret Electronics Are Actually Part of the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit
This court case is starting to sound like a satire on corporate espionage. If you were working on a top-secret hardware project, would you give away a prototype of the device, fashioned into a pair of earrings, to a departing colleague? Probably not!… Read more
Machines just took aim at video game development—from the 80s. AIs have been able to learn to play games like Space Invaders by watching them for a while. But now, Georgia Tech researchers have written a paper describing how AI can actually create the… Read more
The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile, Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more
There are many striking differences between a fence post and a human being, but one may prove particularly useful to robotic vehicles: temperature.
At least that's what the established thermal imaging firm FLIR and the Israeli startup Adasky think. Both… Read more
The ride-hailer wants to get a little greener. Uber has announced that by the end of 2019 all of its drivers in London working on its regular low-cost UberX service will use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and no diesel cars will be allowed on its… Read more
Right now, half of America may as well post its personal details online for all to see. That’s because, as the Associated Press reports, the credit monitoring firm Equifax has suffered a huge data breach that saw names, social security numbers, birth… Read more
A camera trained at your face can reveal an awful lot about you. We’ve written a lot recently about how facial recognition software has reached an incredibly high standard in the last couple of years. So high, in fact, that the technology is robust enough… Read more
Siri and Alexa can hear more than you can—and that's a problem.
You may have thought that you'd be able to hear any rogue attempts to control your increasingly powerful voice assistant. But it turns out that the hardware and algorithms used to control… Read more
Uber just got some more autonomous competition. Today, Lyft announced that it will be teaming up with self-driving startup Drive.ai to roll out a test fleet of driverless taxis in the San Francisco Bay Area.
As Wired notes, the pair has gone easy on… Read more
Jeff Bezos wants another office. Today, his e-commerce company announced that it plans to find a location for a second headquarters in North America. And wherever the so-called HQ2 happens to be built, it's going to make quite a splash, receiving over… Read more