China and India Want All New Cars to be Electric
The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more
Thermal Imaging Aims to Give Autonomous Cars Better Night Vision
There are many striking differences between a fence post and a human being, but one may prove particularly useful to robotic vehicles: temperature.
At least that's what established thermal imaging firm FLIR and the Israeli startup Adasky think. Both… Read more
- Adasky
Uber Is Ditching Diesel in London
The ride-hailer wants to get a little greener. Uber has announced that by the end of 2019 all of its drivers in London working on its regular low-cost UberX service will use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and no diesel cars will be allowed on its… Read more
- David Marcu | Unsplash
Equifax’s Massive ID Theft Is a Reminder That Firms Need Incentives to Keep Data Safe
Right now, half of America may as well post its personal details online for all to see. That’s because, as the Associated Press reports, the credit monitoring firm Equifax has suffered a huge data breach that saw names, social security numbers, birth… Read more
Facial Recognition Is Getting Incredibly Powerful—and Ever More Controversial
A camera trained at your face can reveal an awful lot about you. We’ve written a lot recently about how facial recognition software has reached an incredibly high standard in the last couple of years. So high, in fact, that the technology is robust enough… Read more
There’s a Very Obvious Voice Assistant Hack: Ultrasound
Siri and Alexa can hear more than you can—and that's a problem.
You may have thought that you'd be able to hear any rogue attempts to control your increasingly powerful voice assistant. But it turns out that the hardware and algorithms used to control… Read more
- Amazon
Lyft Is Testing Driverless Taxis in San Francisco
Uber just got some more autonomous competition. Today, Lyft announced that it will be teaming up with self-driving startup Drive.ai to roll out a test fleet of driverless taxis in the San Francisco Bay Area.
As Wired notes, the pair has gone easy on… Read more
- Drive.ai
Amazon Is Investing $5 Billion to Build a Second American HQ
Jeff Bezos wants another office. Today, his e-commerce company announced that it plans to find a location for a second headquarters in North America. And wherever the so-called HQ2 happens to be built, it's going to make quite a splash, receiving over… Read more
Donald Trump Should Look to Germany for Scientific Inspiration
America's president is currently tightening budgets on R&D and focusing scientific efforts on things like fossil fuel energy and military systems. Meanwhile in Germany, quite the opposite is happening: Angela Merkel is slowly but steadily growing the… Read more
- European People’s Party | Flickr
Automation May Be Creating Jobs—in Retail, at Least
Since 2007, 140,000 brick-and-mortar retail jobs have vanished in America. Meanwhile, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics defintions, e-commerce has created just 126,000 over the same perioud. The takeaway, it seems: automation, here in the form… Read more
- Scott Lewis | Flickr