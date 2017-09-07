The Download
Lyft Is Testing Driverless Taxis in San Francisco
- Drive.ai
Uber just got some more autonomous competition. Today, Lyft announced that it will be teaming up with self-driving startup Drive.ai to roll out a test fleet of driverless taxis in the San Francisco Bay Area.
As Wired notes, the pair has gone easy on…
Jeff Bezos wants another office. Today, his e-commerce company announced that it plans to find a location for a second headquarters in North America. And wherever the so-called HQ2 happens to be built it's going to make quite a splash, with the project…
America's president is currently tightening budgets on R&D and focusing scientific efforts on things like fossil fuel energy and military systems. Meanwhile in Germany, quite the opposite is happening: Angela Merkel is slowly but steadily growing the…
Since 2007, 140,000 brick-and-mortar retail jobs have vanished in America. Meanwhile, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics defintions, e-commerce has created just 126,000 over the same perioud. The takeaway, it seems: automation, here in the form…
And it's just a matter of time until they decide to use it. So says new research from Symantec, which finds that hackers have now infiltrated Western power infrastructure deeply enough to sabotage national power grids.
The firm claims to have seen at…
There's an entire industry dedicated to snooping on workers, but the highest courts in Europe don't seem to like it all that much. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has found that Romanian worker Bogdan Bărbulescu's rights were…
Progress in an area of cancer treatment known as CAR-T therapy has been swift—but it's a life-and-death game. Never has this been more clear than in the past few days.
Late on Monday, the French biotech firm Cellectis announced that its clinical trials…
Everyone's favorite creepy Google tool is about to help Google get even creepier. Wired reports that the cameras Google uses to create imagery on its Street View service have gotten their first upgrade in eight years. Now, the vehicles use eight cameras…
Sometimes, it's tempting to run before you can walk. And to get rich quick, some poor countries decide to make big leaps into new industries. The idea: skip some of the parts of regular development, and compete with more developed nations sooner rather…
One thing is for certain: the race to achieve AI supremacy is certainly on. Russian state news organization RT reports that Vladimir Putin believes "artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind." In fact, he went…