Hackers Have the Power to Switch Off American Grid Systems

Hackers Have the Power to Switch Off American Grid Systems

And now it's just a question of time until they decide to use it. So says new research from Symantec at any rate, which finds that hackers have now infiltrated Western power infrastructure deeply enough to sabotage national power grids.

The firm claims…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Big Brother is watching

It’s Getting Harder to Spy on Employees (in Europe, at Least)

There's an entire industry dedicated to snooping on workers, but the highest courts in Europe don't seem to like it all that much. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has found that Romanian worker Bogdan Bărbulescu's rights were…

A Human T Cell

Genetically Modified Immune Cells Have Killed a Patient, Halting Two Cutting-Edge Trials

Progress in an area of cancer treatment known as CAR-T therapy has been swift—but it's a life-and-death game. Never has this been more clear than in the past few days.

Late on Monday, the French biotech firm Cellectis announced that its clinical trials…

Google's new Street View rig

New Google Street View Cameras Will Fuel AI Assistants

Everyone's favorite creepy Google tool is about to help Google get even creepier. Wired reports that the cameras Google uses to create imagery on its Street View service have gotten their first upgrade in eight years. Now, the vehicles use eight cameras…

Small steps results in predictable growth

How Developing Countries Can Get Rich Slow

Sometimes, it's tempting to run before you can walk. And to get rich quick, some poor countries decide to make big leaps into new industries. The idea: skip some of the parts of regular development, and compete with more developed nations sooner rather…

Vladimir Putin thinks AI is "the future"

Should You Worry About the Global Pursuit for AI Domination?

One thing is for certain: the race to achieve AI supremacy is certainly on. Russian state news organization RT reports that Vladimir Putin believes "artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind." In fact, he went…

September 1, 2017 A fertilized egg being injected with gene-editing chemicals

Human Embryo Editing Study Shows We Still Have a Lot to Learn About CRISPR

The first human embryos edited in the U.S. appear to have had a faulty gene repaired—but now a debate is raging as to what actually happened.

In late July, MIT Technology Review broke the story about the work, in which researchers edited about 150 early-stage…

A member of the Texas National Guard carries a woman passed a flood house

Houston Is Swarming with Drones

The skies above the flooded city are packed with unmanned vehicles performing a range of tasks. AT&T is using drones to inspect its cellular towers for damage, while insurance companies like Allstate and Farmers are rolling out their own fleets to follow…

August 31, 2017

This Robotic Vacuum’s Maps of Your House Are the Coolest Thing Since the Roomba

Okay, so the video's a little silly—but the tech is impressive. The home robotics company Neato makes vacuums that do much the same thing as their better-known counterparts, iRobot's Roombas. But today the company announced a new feature that may give…

A broken staircase

Would a Universal Basic Income Be Good for the Economy?

A study from the Roosevelt Institute has concluded exactly that. It suggests that a government handout to every American of $12,000 a year, no strings attached, would boost the U.S. economy to the tune of a cumulative 12.5 to 13 percent over eight years.…

