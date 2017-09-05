The Download
What's up in emerging technology
New Google Street View Cameras Will Fuel AI Assistants
- Google via Wired
Progress in an area of cancer treatment known as CAR-T therapy has been swift—but it's a life-and-death game. Never has this been more clear than in the past few days.
Late on Monday, the French biotech firm Cellectis announced that its clinical trials… Read more
Everyone’s favorite creepy Google tool is about to help Google get even creepier. Wired reports that the cameras Google uses to create imagery on its Street View service have gotten their first upgrade in eight years. Now, the vehicles use eight cameras… Read more
Sometimes, it's tempting to run before you can walk. And to get rich quick, some poor countries decide to make big leaps into new industries. The idea: skip some of the parts of regular development, and compete with more developed nations sooner rather… Read more
One thing is for certain: the race to achieve AI supremacy is certainly on. Russian state news organization RT reports that Vladimir Putin believes "artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind." In fact, he went… Read more
The first human embryos edited in the U.S. appear to have had a faulty gene repaired—but now a debate is raging as to what actually happened.
In late July, MIT Technology Review broke the story about the work, in which researchers edited about 150 early-stage… Read more
The skies above the flooded city are packed with unmanned vehicles performing a range of tasks. AT&T is using drones to inspect its cellular towers for damage, while insurance companies like Allstate and Farmers are rolling out their own fleets to follow… Read more
Okay, so the video's a little silly—but the tech is impressive. The home robotics company Neato makes vacuums that do much the same thing as their better-known counterparts, iRobot's Roombas. But today the company announced a new feature that may give… Read more
A study from the Roosevelt Institute has concluded exactly that. It suggests that a government handout to every American of $12,000 a year, no strings attached, would boost the U.S. economy to the tune of a cumulative 12.5 to 13 percent over eight years.… Read more
One Chinese aerospace firm wants to blow away anything that Elon Musk has proposed with something it calls a "flying train." From Quartz:
The country’s state-run space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), announced yesterday… Read more
If you’re ever casually analyzing the cosmological phenomenon that is gravitational lensing in a hurry, you’re best off using neural networks. That’s certainly what researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University found:… Read more