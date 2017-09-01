The Download
Human Embryo Editing Study Shows We Still Have a Lot to Learn About CRISPR
The first human embryos edited in the U.S. appear to have had a faulty gene repaired—but now a debate is raging as to what actually happened.
In late July, MIT Technology Review broke the story about the work, in which researchers edited about 150 early-stage
Houston Is Swarming with Drones
The skies above the flooded city are packed with unmanned vehicles performing a range of tasks. AT&T is using drones to inspect its cellular towers for damage, while insurance companies like Allstate and Farmers are rolling out their own fleets to follow
This Robotic Vacuum’s Maps of Your House Are the Coolest Thing Since the Roomba
Okay, so the video's a little silly—but the tech is impressive. The home robotics company Neato makes vacuums that do much the same thing as their better-known counterparts, iRobot's Roombas. But today the company announced a new feature that may give
Would a Universal Basic Income Be Good for the Economy?
A study from the Roosevelt Institute has concluded exactly that. It suggests that a government handout to every American of $12,000 a year, no strings attached, would boost the U.S. economy to the tune of a cumulative 12.5 to 13 percent over eight years.
Meet Hyperloop’s Chinese Competitor
One Chinese aerospace firm wants to blow away anything that Elon Musk has proposed with something it calls a "flying train." From Quartz:
The country's state-run space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), announced yesterday
AI Lets Astrophysicists Analyze Images 10 Million Times Faster
If you're ever casually analyzing the cosmological phenomenon that is gravitational lensing in a hurry, you're best off using neural networks. That's certainly what researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University found:
Your Next Pair of Nikes May Be Assembled by Static Electricity Robots
Partly, at least. Because Bloomberg reports that Grabit, which develops machines that pick up and manipulate materials using the same electroadhesion that allows you to stick a static-charged balloon to your sweater, is already supplying robots to the
How Can You Stop Robots From Injuring Workers? Perhaps with Airbags
Nothing ruins your day like a robot-induced skull fracture—but there may be a way to avoid it. The Verge reports that researchers from the DLR Robotics and Mechatronics Center in Germany have been busy repurposing safety technology from cars to protect
Amazon and Microsoft Want Their AI Assistants to Get Along
Alexa will soon be asking Cortana for the occasional favor. That’s thanks to a new initiative between Amazon and Microsoft, which will allow their respective voice assistants to call upon each other to perform tasks for their owners.
That may seem like
The Autonomous Pizza Delivery Experiment That Isn’t Autonomous At All
Domino's and Ford have announced that they're to start tests in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where driverless cars are used to deliver meals—only, the cars won't be driving autonomously. And while that may sound silly (and, on one level at least, it is) it's