This Robotic Vacuum’s Maps of Your House Are the Coolest Thing Since the Roomba

This Robotic Vacuum’s Maps of Your House Are the Coolest Thing Since the Roomba

Ok, so the video's a little silly—but the tech is impressive. The home robotics company Neato makes vacuums that do much the same thing as their better-known counterparts, iRobot's Roombas. But today the company announced a new feature that may give… Read more

A broken staircase

Would a Universal Basic Income Be Good for the Economy?

A study from the Roosevelt Institute has concluded exactly that. It suggests that a government handout to every American of $12,000 a year, no strings attached, would boost the U.S. economy to the tune of a cumulative 12.5 to 13 percent over eight years.… Read more

A view inside SpaceX's Hyperloop test chamber

Meet Hyperloop’s Chinese Competitor

One Chinese aerospace firm wants to blow away anything that Elon Musk has proposed with something it calls a "flying train." From Quartz:

The country’s state-run space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), announced yesterday… Read more

Yesterday AI is helping astrophysicists do their work faster

AI Lets Astrophysicists Analyze Images 10 Million Times Faster

If you’re ever casually analyzing the cosmological phenomenon that is gravitational lensing in a hurry, you’re best off using neural networks. That’s certainly what researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University found:… Read more

Your Next Pair of Nikes May Be Assembled by Static Electricity Robots

Partly, at least. Because Bloomberg reports that Grabit, which develops machines that pick up and manipulate materials using the same electroadhesion that allows you to stick a static-charged balloon to your sweater, is already supplying robots to the… Read more

How Can You Stop Robots From Injuring Workers? Perhaps with Airbags

Nothing ruins your day like a robot-induced skull fracture—but there may be a way to avoid it. The Verge reports that researchers from the DLR Robotics and Mechatronics Center in Germany have been busy repurposing safety technology from cars to protect… Read more

Amazon's Alexa is getting a little help

Amazon and Microsoft Want Their AI Assistants to Get Along

Alexa will soon be asking Cortana for the occasional favor. That’s thanks to a new initiative between Amazon and Microsoft, which will allow their respective voice assistants to call upon each other to perform tasks for their owners.

That may seem like… Read more

August 29, 2017 Will you take up where a robot leaves off?

The Autonomous Pizza Delivery Experiment That Isn’t Autonomous At All

Domino’s and Ford have announced that they’re to start tests in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where driverless cars are used to deliver meals—only, the cars won’t be driving autonomously. And while that may sound silly (and, on one level at least, it is) it’s… Read more

Google’s New Software Could Bring Slick AR to Android Phones

Do not adjust your smartphone: there isn’t really a cartoon lion in front of you, it’s just an impressive augmented reality trick developed using new tools from Google. The search company has long attempted to popularize AR on smartphones. But on Tuesday,… Read more

There are bad apps out there

Beware the Botnet of Apps

The proliferation of smart devices being corralled to take down the Web now has some competition, in the shape of swarms of malicious apps installed on thousands of smartphones.

Over the past year, the humble botnet—a collection of devices hacked to… Read more

