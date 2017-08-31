The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Meet Hyperloop’s Chinese Competitor
- SpaceX Hyperloop | Flickr
One Chinese aerospace firm wants to blow away anything that Elon Musk has proposed with something it calls a "flying train." From Quartz:
The country’s state-run space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), announced yesterday… Read more
If you’re ever casually analyzing the cosmological phenomenon that is gravitational lensing in a hurry, you’re best off using neural networks. That’s certainly what researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University found:… Read more
Partly, at least. Because Bloomberg reports that Grabit, which develops machines that pick up and manipulate materials using the same electroadhesion that allows you to stick a static-charged balloon to your sweater, is already supplying robots to the… Read more
Nothing ruins your day like a robot-induced skull fracture—but there may be a way to avoid it. The Verge reports that researchers from the DLR Robotics and Mechatronics Center in Germany have been busy repurposing safety technology from cars to protect… Read more
Alexa will soon be asking Cortana for the occasional favor. That’s thanks to a new initiative between Amazon and Microsoft, which will allow their respective voice assistants to call upon each other to perform tasks for their owners.
That may seem like… Read more
Domino’s and Ford have announced that they’re to start tests in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where driverless cars are used to deliver meals—only, the cars won’t be driving autonomously. And while that may sound silly (and, on one level at least, it is) it’s… Read more
Do not adjust your smartphone: there isn’t really a cartoon lion in front of you, it’s just an impressive augmented reality trick developed using new tools from Google. The search company has long attempted to popularize AR on smartphones. But on Tuesday,… Read more
The proliferation of smart devices being corralled to take down the Web now has some competition, in the shape of swarms of malicious apps installed on thousands of smartphones.
Over the past year, the humble botnet—a collection of devices hacked to… Read more
The offer of some clinics to treat all kinds of illness using injections of stem cells may soon come to an end. For several years, many businesses have offered the approach—which often takes stem cells from one tissue and places them in an unrelated… Read more
Scientists are already starting to weigh in on how humans may have helped exacerbate the weekend’s catastrophic flooding in Texas. The consensus so far: we can’t say climate change caused Harvey, but it certainly made it worse than it could have been.… Read more