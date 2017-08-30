The Download
How Can You Stop Robots From Injuring Workers? Perhaps With Airbags
- DLR Robotics and Mechatronics Center
Nothing ruins your day like a robot-induced skull fracture—but there may be a way to avoid it. The Verge reports that researchers from the DLR Robotics and Mechatronics Center in Germany have been busy repurposing safety technology from cars to protect… Read more
Alexa will soon be asking Cortana for the occasional favor. That’s thanks to a new initiative between Amazon and Microsoft, which will allow their respective voice assistants to call upon each other to perform tasks for their owners.
That may seem like… Read more
Domino’s and Ford have announced that they’re to start tests in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where driverless cars are used to deliver meals—only, the cars won’t be driving autonomously. And while that may sound silly (and, on one level at least, it is) it’s… Read more
Do not adjust your smartphone: there isn’t really a cartoon lion in front of you, it’s just an impressive augmented reality trick developed using new tools from Google. The search company has long attempted to popularize AR on smartphones. But on Tuesday,… Read more
The proliferation of smart devices being corralled to take down the Web now has some competition, in the shape of swarms of malicious apps installed on thousands of smartphones.
Over the past year, the humble botnet—a collection of devices hacked to… Read more
The offer of some clinics to treat all kinds of illness using injections of stem cells may soon come to an end. For several years, many businesses have offered the approach—which often takes stem cells from one tissue and places them in an unrelated… Read more
Scientists are already starting to weigh in on how humans may have helped exacerbate the weekend’s catastrophic flooding in Texas. The consensus so far: we can’t say climate change caused Harvey, but it certainly made it worse than it could have been.… Read more
Say hello to Temi. Wired reports that this sleek, three-foot robot with a tablet for a face is essentially a kind of traveling AI butler for your home—a Siri or Alexa, only on wheels. It will come rolling when you holler. It can use facial recognition… Read more
Pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences has just put up a cool $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma, which has developed a genetic engineering approach for treating cancers.
The investment is a clear sign that gene therapy applied to cancer is a powerful—and… Read more
The catastrophic flooding in Houston and its surroundings has put strain on communication networks and brought about network outages.
As the storm took hold at the start of the weekend, cell carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint offered customers… Read more