Today

Today Will you take up where a robot leaves off?

The Autonomous Pizza Delivery Experiment That Isn’t Autonomous At All

Domino’s and Ford have announced that they’re to start tests in Ann Arbor where driverless cars are used to deliver meals—only, the cars won’t be driving autonomously. And while that may sound silly (and, on one level at least, it is) it’s actually an… Read more

Google’s New Software Could Bring Slick AR to Android Phones

Do not adjust your smartphone: there isn’t really a cartoon lion in front of you, it’s just an impressive augmented reality trick developed using new tools from Google. The search company has long attempted to popularize AR on smartphones. But on Tuesday,… Read more

There are bad apps out there

Beware the Botnet of Apps

The proliferation of smart devices being corralled to take down the Web now has some competition, in the shape of swarms of malicious apps installed on thousands of smartphones.

Over the past year, the humble botnet—a collection of devices hacked to… Read more

Stem cell transplant

The FDA Is Cracking Down on Sketchy Stem Cell Clinics

The offer of some clinics to treat all kinds of illness using injections of stem cells may soon come to an end. For several years, many businesses have offered the approach—which often takes stem cells from one tissue and places them in an unrelated… Read more

Yesterday Rescues from Tropical Storm Harvey

How Much Is Climate Change to Blame for Tropical Storm Harvey?

Scientists are already starting to weigh in on how humans may have helped exacerbate the weekend’s catastrophic flooding in Texas. The consensus so far: we can’t say climate change caused Harvey, but it certainly made it worse than it could have been.… Read more

The Temi robot butler

This AI Butler Wants to Roam Your Home

Say hello to Temi. Wired reports that this sleek, three-foot robot with a tablet for a face is essentially a kind of traveling AI butler for your home—a Siri or Alexa, only on wheels. It will come rolling when you holler. It can use facial recognition… Read more

A regular T cell

A $12 Billion Takeover Says That Gene Therapy Cancer Cures Are Big Business

Pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences has just put up a cool $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma, which has developed a genetic engineering approach for treating cancers.

The investment is a clear sign that gene therapy applied to cancer is a powerful—and… Read more

Flooding in Houston, Texas, on 27 August 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey Is Testing Texan Telecoms

The catastrophic flooding in Houston and its surroundings has put strain on communication networks and brought about network outages.

As the storm took hold at the start of the weekend, cell carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint offered customers… Read more

Uber still has a journey ahead of it

Uber Has Chosen a New CEO

Ending months of speculation, Uber’s board has chosen the current boss of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new CEO. The news is somewhat of a surprise to most people: Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, had widely been considered the favorite… Read more

August 25, 2017

AI Drones Will Help Stop Australian Shark Attacks

Take a quadcopter with a camera, load it with image-recognition algorithms, have it fly over a beach, and—OH NO GET OUT OF THE WATER THERE’S A SHARK. That is, more or less, what will be happening on some of Australia’s beaches starting next month.

Reuters… Read more

