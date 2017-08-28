The Download
What's up in emerging technology
This AI Butler Wants to Roam Your Home
Scientists are already starting to weigh in on how humans may have helped exacerbate the weekend’s catastrophic flooding in Texas. The consensus so far: we can’t say climate change caused Harvey, but it certainly made it worse than it could have been.… Read more
Say hello to Temi. Wired reports that this sleek, 3-foot robot with a tablet for a face is essentially a kind of travelling AI butler for your home—a Siri or Alexa, only on wheels. It will come rolling when you holler. It can use facial recognition to… Read more
Pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences has just put up a cool $11.9 billion to acquire Kite Pharma, which has developed a genetic engineering approach for treating cancers.
The investment is a clear sign that gene therapy applied to cancer is a powerful—and… Read more
The catastrophic flooding in Houston and its surroundings has put strain on communication networks and brought about network outages.
As the storm took hold at the start of the weekend, cell carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint offered customers… Read more
Ending months of speculation, Uber’s board has chosen the current boss of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new CEO. The news is somewhat of a surprise to most people: Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, had widely been considered the favorite… Read more
Take a quadcopter with a camera, load it with image-recognition algorithms, have it fly over a beach, and—OH NO GET OUT OF THE WATER THERE’S A SHARK. That is, more or less, what will be happening on some of Australia’s beaches starting next month.
Debate rages over whether semi-autonomous cars are a good idea—even at Elon Musk’s automaker. Shortly after the Tesla CEO boasted last year that his cars would soon come with the capabilty to drive themselves, the head of the company's Autopilot technology,… Read more
Hold onto your organic vegetables, because Jeff Bezos plans to make trips to his newly purchased Whole Foods stores a lot like a visit to his website. After announcing plans to acquire the food retailer earlier this summer, Amazon expects the deal to… Read more
Behold "twistron," a new kind of yarn that converts movement into an impressive amount of electrical current. According to research published today in Science (abstract), twistron is made by spinning carbon nanotubes—which are very good at conducting… Read more
A growing chorus of technologists want to flip the Web on its head, to counter the increasing dominance of massive platforms like Facebook and Google. They say the technology underpinning digital currencies like Bitcoin makes it possible to transform… Read more