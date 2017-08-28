The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Tropical Storm Harvey Is Testing Texan Telecoms
- The National Guard
The catastrophic flooding in Houston, Texas, and its surroundings has put strain on communication networks and brought about network outages.
As the storm took hold at the start of the weekend, cell carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint offered… Read more
Ending months of speculation, Uber’s board has chosen the current boss of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new CEO. The news is somewhat of a surprise to most people: Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, had widely been considered the favorite… Read more
Take a quadcopter with a camera, load it with image-recognition algorithms, have it fly over a beach, and—OH NO GET OUT OF THE WATER THERE’S A SHARK. That is, more or less, what will be happening on some of Australia’s beaches starting next month.
Debate rages over whether semi-autonomous cars are a good idea—even at Elon Musk’s automaker. Shortly after the Tesla CEO boasted last year that his cars would soon come with the capabilty to drive themselves, the head of the company's Autopilot technology,… Read more
Hold onto your organic vegetables, because Jeff Bezos plans to make trips to his newly purchased Whole Foods stores a lot like a visit to his website. After announcing plans to acquire the food retailer earlier this summer, Amazon expects the deal to… Read more
Behold "twistron," a new kind of yarn that converts movement into an impressive amount of electrical current. According to research published today in Science (abstract), twistron is made by spinning carbon nanotubes—which are very good at conducting… Read more
A growing chorus of technologists want to flip the Web on its head, to counter the increasing dominance of massive platforms like Facebook and Google. They say the technology underpinning digital currencies like Bitcoin makes it possible to transform… Read more
When robots steal our jobs, should they be made to pay taxes? That’s something residents of San Francisco are being asked to think about by Jane Kim, who represents the city's District 6 on its board of supervisors. She wants to find cash to help folks… Read more
Berkeley-based quantum computing firm Rigetti will allow 40 machine learning startups from 11 countries to make use of its devices to help crunch their AI problems.
Rigetti is small compared to its main rivals—the likes of Google, IBM, and Intel. But… Read more
The idea of autonomous cars has always raised a big question: in the event of a serious crash that involves life-and-death decisions, what should the vehicle do? Clearly, it's possible to program cars to do as humans desire, but there isn't necessarily… Read more