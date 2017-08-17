Making Friends With Your Hacker Can Change Your Life

The Download
White Supremacists Have Stumbled Into a Huge Issue in Genetic Ancestry Testing
White Supremacists Have Stumbled Into a Huge Issue in Genetic Ancestry Testing

Neo-Nazis, it turns out, dig gene tests—but they often don't like the results. Two sociologists, Aaron Panofsky and Joan Donovan, plowed through years of posts on the white-supremacist website Stormfront in search of accounts of people taking genetic ancestry tests.
Hacker Whose Tools Were Used in DNC Hack Steps Forward
Hacker Whose Tools Were Used in DNC Hack Steps Forward

A Ukrainian hacker called "Profexer" who built one of the tools used to penetrate the Democratic National Committee servers last year has turned himself in to authorities. According to a report today in the New York Times, the man, who first contacted the paper in 2016, has been arrested in Ukraine.
Microsoft Is Training AI Gliders to Fly Themselves
Microsoft Is Training AI Gliders to Fly Themselves

Last week in the Nevada desert, Microsoft researchers threw a glider into the air, then left it to its own devices hoping that it would fly for hours. But they're not as foolhardy as they sound: the New York Times reports that their Styrofoam aircraft is equipped with AI that can learn to ride thermals and updrafts to stay aloft.
Need a Polio Vaccine? Get a Plant to Grow It for You
Need a Polio Vaccine? Get a Plant to Grow It for You

Researchers from the U.K.'s John Innes Center have hijacked tobacco plants to have them produce a polio vaccine. Writing in Nature Communications, the team explains that they inserted genes from the polio virus into soil bacteria that's been engineered to infect tobacco plants.
Inside the Self-Driving Bromance of Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski
Inside the Self-Driving Bromance of Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski

Uber and Waymo's nasty legal dispute has taken a strange turn, as the release of a series of text messages between former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and his star self-driving-car engineer, Anthony Levandowski, charts the blossoming of a close connection between the two men.
Here Come the Mind-Blowing Smartphone Sensors That Could Bring AR to the Masses
Over the course of the next year, get ready for phones to get some awesome new imaging capabilities. We're talking more than just a tweak to the camera, or stereoscopic vision. Think full-on depth sensing and mapping.
Amazon’s Latest Delivery Estimate: Two Minutes
Amazon's Latest Delivery Estimate: Two Minutes

Jeff Bezos loves speed. First it was next-day delivery with Prime. Then it was same-day. Amazon Now upped the ante with in-the-hour provision of, well, whatever you need inside an hour. And AmazonFresh Pickup has groceries ready for you within 15 minutes.
Falling Robots Are Funny, but That’s How They’ll Learn to Take Your Job
If at first you don’t succeed, try again—and, if you’re a robot, again and again and again and again and again and again. Because it’s worth remembering that unlike many humans, automatons will keep at a task until they do achieve success.
This GIF of… Read more
China Is Establishing the World’s Biggest Carbon Market
China Is Establishing the World's Biggest Carbon Market

When President Donald Trump withdrew America from the Paris pact, China emerged as the world's unlikely climate leader. Now ClimateWire reports that China is living up to that role, with plans to establish a nationwide carbon market by November that will dwarf all others.
