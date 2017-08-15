Falling Robots Are Funny, But That’s How They’ll Learn to Take Your Job
Jeff Bezos loves speed. First it was next-day delivery with Prime. Then it was same-day. Amazon Now upped the ante with in-the-hour provision of, well, whatever you need inside an hour. And AmazonFresh Pickup has groceries ready for you within 15 minutes.
When President Donald Trump withdrew America from the Paris pact, China emerged as the world's unlikely climate leader. Now ClimateWire reports that China is living up to that role, with plans to establish a nationwide carbon market by November that…
In the wake of neo-Nazi demonstrations that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, the question on many people's minds is: what should tech companies do to curtail hate speech and violent racist groups online?
A piece in Wired puts…
When the minimum wage goes up, the robots come for people's jobs. That's the upshot of a paper published today on the National Bureau of Economic Research's website (abstract, full PDF paywalled), which analyzed how changes to the minimum wage from 1980…
You're looking at pure fiction: this image was actually created by an AI, trained on the kinds of driver's-eye labeled images often supplied to self-driving cars. Usually, humans describe which parts of a picture are, say, cars or sidewalks, and the…
Engineering of human immune cells to fight off cancer promised to help cure the disease, and, so far, it appears to be living up to the hype. So you might think that enlisting patients to take part in trials of the new therapies would be easy. But the…
Machine learning software from OpenAI has beaten one of the world's best players at the video game Dota 2. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, says that it is the "first ever … defeat [of the] world's best players in competitive e-sports." The Verge reports…
In a word: storage. The island of Kauai is pushing hard to cut its carbon emissions. It has a goal of getting 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. So far, it's doing pretty well—between hydropower, biomass, and solar panels,…
Pennsylvania's Lehigh County is experiencing something of a renaissance in jobs. Amazon, which has several fulfillment centers in the area, a former steel-producing powerhouse, is now its third-largest employer. Wal-Mart's e-commerce side has a large…