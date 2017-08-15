Falling Robots Are Funny, But That’s How They’ll Learn to Take Your Job

Jeff Bezos loves speed. First it was next-day delivery with Prime. Then it was same-day. Amazon Now upped the ante with in-the-hour provision of, well, whatever you need inside an hour. And AmazonFresh Pickup has groceries ready for you within 15 minutes.… Read more

Jeff Bezos loves speed. First it was next-day delivery with Prime. Then it was same-day. Amazon Now upped the ante with in-the-hour provision of, well, whatever you need inside an hour. And AmazonFresh Pickup has groceries ready for you within 15 minutes.

But Amazon’s latest trick is getting an order to you in two minutes flat. No drones are in use here, though, for this is the e-tailer’s new Instant Pickup offering, which is being rolled out at five college campuses, including University of California at Berkeley, with more claimed to be on the way.

The service isn’t perhaps quite as impressive at it may seem at first blush. Customers order from a list of several hundred popular items—think headphones, candy, and, naturally, Echo Dot smart speakers—via the Amazon app. Then the e-tailer’s employees scurry around a storage room, pop the items into a locker inside a couple of minutes, send the customer a barcode, and then they retrieve their loot by scanning it to unlock a door. Definitely fast, but not the kind of full-on choice that you may have hoped for.

By this point, of course, it’s clear that Amazon wants to take over physical retail as well as digital, with its recent acquisition of Whole Foods, real-life bookstores, and a range of retail experiments taking place in Seattle. With Instant Pickup, though, it seems to be taking a weirdly labor-intensive aim at ... well, vending machines, it seems. And Amazon's director of student programs, Ripley MacDonald, tells Reuters as much, explaining that he sees the system being perfect for ordering a can of soda, and even going so far as saying that the firm considered, but ultimately rejected, full automation of the service.