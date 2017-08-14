Trials of New Cancer Therapies Can’t Enroll Enough Patients
- Daan Stevens
Machine learning software from OpenAI has beaten one of the world’s best players at the video game Dota 2. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, says that it is the "first ever … defeat [of the] world's best players in competitive e-sports." The Verge reports… Read more
In a word: storage. The island of Kauai is pushing hard to cut its carbon emissions. It has a goal of getting 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. So far, it's doing pretty well—between hydropower, biomass, and solar panels,… Read more
Pennsylvania's Lehigh County is experiencing something of a renaissance in jobs. Amazon, which has several fulfillment centers in the area, a former steel-producing powerhouse, is now its third-largest employer. Wal-Mart's e-commerce side has a large… Read more
The NSA’s leaked hacking tools are the gift that keeps on giving—for crooks at least. Security researchers at FireEye report that the Russian hacking collective known as Fancy Bear has been using the same Eternal Blue exploit that enabled the recent… Read more
Nowhere else are so many people having a positive experience with an electric vehicle.
—Thomas Beermann, CEO of Daimler’s Car2Go service in Europe, describes how Daimler's electric-car charing service is taking off in Madrid. And the carmaker has competition: both Daimler and a service called Emov boast over 100,000 customers who zip around… Read more
DeepMind has developed software that forms links between activities and sounds in video through unsupervised learning. New Scientist reports that the firm's new AI uses three neural nets: one for image recognition, another for identifying sounds, and… Read more
Want to stockpile vaguely fresh food but don't have space in the freezer? Well, Reuters reports that Amazon is currently assessing whether it can make use of a food preservation technique first developed for the U.S. military in order to sell you home-delivered… Read more
In a survey published today in Science, two-thirds of people polled believe that using gene-editing technology to modify human cells was "acceptable." The survey (PDF, sub required), which was carried out by researchers at the University of Wisonsin… Read more
Ride-hailing and sharing services are often billed as potential replacements for owning a car—and as it turns out, there may be something to that.
That's the upshot of an analysis that looked at what happened when the city of Austin, Texas temporarily… Read more