Nowhere else are so many people having a positive experience with an electric vehicle.

Hackers Use NSA Tools to Spy on Hotel Guest Wi-Fi and Steal Their Details
The NSA’s leaked hacking tools are the gift that keeps on giving—for crooks at least. Security researchers at FireEye report that the Russian hacking collective known as Fancy Bear has been using the same Eternal Blue exploit that enabled the recent… Read more
An AI Makes Some Sense of the World by Watching Videos Alone
DeepMind has developed software that forms links between activities and sounds in video through unsupervised learning. New Scientist reports that the firm's new AI uses three neural nets: one for image recognition, another for identifying sounds, and… Read more
Amazon Is Reportedly Testing Military Tech For TV Dinners That Don’t Need Refrigerating
Want to stockpile vaguely fresh food but don't have space in the freezer? Well, Reuters reports that Amazon is currently assessing whether it can make use of a food preservation technique first developed for the U.S. military in order to sell you home-delivered… Read more
Most Americans Think Editing the Human Genome Is Okay
In a survey published today in Science, two-thirds of people polled believe that using gene-editing technology to modify human cells was "acceptable." The survey (PDF, sub required), which was carried out by researchers at the University of Wisonsin… Read more
Lyft and Uber are Already Changing Traditional Car Ownership
Ride-hailing and sharing services are often billed as potential replacements for owning a car—and as it turns out, there may be something to that.
That's the upshot of an analysis that looked at what happened when the city of Austin, Texas temporarily… Read more
E-Sports Are Being Considered for the 2024 Olympics
Hold on to your joysticks: e-sports might soon be an Olympic sport. In an interview with the Associated Press, Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, said that he will consider the idea of including video gaming in the 2024… Read more
Octocopter Drones, Now with Added Guns
Say hello to TIKAD, or, as its maker Duke Robotics likes to call it, the Future Soldier. For TIKAD is no regular octocopter drone: it can carry weapons, like semi-automatic guns and 40mm grenades. From a technical perspective, it’s rather impressive.… Read more
Are Semi-Autonomous Cars Making Us Worse Drivers?
Cars that drive for us some of the time could be lulling us into dangerous distraction, according to several auto industry experts. Researchers at the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Michigan have told MIT Technology Review in… Read more
Tesla Is Looking to Test Self-Driving, Electric Trucks With No Driver On Board
Tesla has its eyes on autonomous trucking. According to a report by Reuters, the electric vehicle maker has been in discussions with the California and Nevada departments of motor vehicles about getting permission to test a pair of self-driving, electric… Read more