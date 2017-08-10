The Download

Today Malaysia Cyber Games 2015

E-Sports Are Being Considered for the 2024 Olympics

TIKAD drone, with a gun

Octocopter Drones, Now with Added Guns

Say hello to TIKAD, or, as its maker Duke Robotics likes to call it, the Future Soldier. For TIKAD is no regular octocopter drone: it can carry weapons, like semi-automatic guns and 40mm grenades. From a technical perspective, it’s rather impressive.… Read more

Tesla Autopilot in action

Are Semi-Autonomous Cars Making Us Worse Drivers?

Cars that drive for us some of the time could be lulling us into dangerous distraction, according to several auto industry experts. Researchers at the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Michigan have told MIT Technology Review in… Read more

Yesterday

Tesla Is Looking to Test Self-Driving, Electric Trucks With No Driver On Board

Tesla has its eyes on autonomous trucking. According to a report by Reuters, the electric vehicle maker has been in discussions with the California and Nevada departments of motor vehicles about getting permission to test a pair of self-driving, electric… Read more

FCC broadband and the White House

The FCC Is Hinting it Might Change its Rules to Hide America’s Digital Divide

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has a theory. He believes that accessing the Internet through a smartphone is just as good as having high-speed Internet access in your house. In fact, he appears to believe this so strongly that he is looking into changing his… Read more

Pills

Softbank Is Investing $1.1 Billion to Help a Biotech Firm’s Tech Drive

The enormous technology conglomerate Softbank is continuing its spending spree, this time investing $1.1 billion into biotech firm Roivant Sciences. The drugmaker is currently developing seven neurological therapies and several treatments for rare diseases,… Read more

Mazda car

Mazda’s New Gas Engine Proves There’s Still Life in Internal Combustion

The future isn’t all-electric just yet. At least not according to Mazda, which has announced a new gas engine, called Skyactiv-X, which is claimed to be up to 30 percent more efficient than regular gas motors. That puts it on an efficiency par with diesel… Read more

Factory robots

South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea

There’s a school of thought that goes a bit like this: robots are getting better at doing human tasks, and that's eroding jobs and making companies more money. So why not place taxes on them as a way of ensuring that society benefits from their productivity?… Read more

August 8, 2017 Solar panels

New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays

Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more

A Boring Company hole

Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more

