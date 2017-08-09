Tesla Is Looking to Test Self-Driving, Electric Trucks With No Driver On Board

The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The FCC Is Hinting it Might Change its Rules to Hide America’s Digital Divide
FCC chairman Ajit Pai has a theory. He believes that accessing the Internet through a smartphone is just as good as having high-speed Internet access in your house. In fact, he appears to believe this so strongly that he is looking into changing his… Read more
- Mr. Tech
Softbank Is Investing $1.1 Billion to Help a Biotech Firm’s Tech Drive
The enormous technology conglomerate Softbank is continuing its spending spree, this time investing $1.1 billion into biotech firm Roivant Sciences. The drugmaker is currently developing seven neurological therapies and several treatments for rare diseases,… Read more
- Hal Gatewood | Unsplash
Mazda’s New Gas Engine Proves There’s Still Life in Internal Combustion
The future isn’t all-electric just yet. At least not according to Mazda, which has announced a new gas engine, called Skyactiv-X, which is claimed to be up to 30 percent more efficient than regular gas motors. That puts it on an efficiency par with diesel… Read more
South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea
There’s a school of thought that goes a bit like this: robots are getting better at doing human tasks, and that's eroding jobs and making companies more money. So why not place taxes on them as a way of ensuring that society benefits from their productivity?… Read more
- spencer cooper | Flickr
New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays
Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more
- James Moran | Flickr
Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more
- The Boring Company
Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?
Dressing up as a car seat is catching on.
NBC's Adam Tuss yesterday pointed out that an autonomous car had been seen driving around Arlington County, Virginia seemingly without a human behind the wheel. Now, that's currently illegal, so some persistent… Read more
- UCSD Design Lab
The Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds Raises FDA Concern
Impossible Foods has excited meat-lovers and vegetarians alike in the past year with its plant-based burger that appears to drip blood. It achieves the feat using an ingredient found in plants called leghemoglobin—which carries the same iron-containing… Read more
- Impossible Foods
Government Report Tells Trump: Human Activity Is Already Warming America
Scientists from 13 federal agencies have written a climate report that contradicts president Donald Trump’s assertions that global warming may be natural. The draft report, first published by the New York Times, says that "many lines of evidence demonstrate… Read more
- Matt Howard | Unsplash