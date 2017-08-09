Mazda’s New Gas Engine Proves There’s Still Life in Internal Combustion

The Download
What's up in emerging technology
South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea
There’s a school of thought that goes a bit like this: robots are getting better at doing human tasks, and that's eroding jobs and making companies more money. So, why not place taxes on as a way of ensuring that society benefits from their productivity?… Read more
- spencer cooper | Flickr
New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays
Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more
- James Moran | Flickr
Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more
- The Boring Company
Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?
Dressing up as a car seat is catching on.
NBC's Adam Tuss yesterday pointed out that an autonomous car had been seen driving around Arlington County, Virginia seemingly without a human behind the wheel. Now, that's currently illegal, so some persistent… Read more
- UCSD Design Lab
The Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds Raises FDA Concern
Impossible Foods has excited meat-lovers and vegetarians alike in the past year with its plant-based burger that appears to drip blood. It achieves the feat using an ingredient found in plants called leghemoglobin—which carries the same iron-containing… Read more
- Impossible Foods
Government Report Tells Trump: Human Activity Is Already Warming America
Scientists from 13 federal agencies have written a climate report that contradicts president Donald Trump’s assertions that global warming may be natural. The draft report, first published by the New York Times, says that "many lines of evidence demonstrate… Read more
- Matt Howard | Unsplash
U.S. Coal Production Shoots Up, Despite a Dwindling Domestic Market
Shortly after Donald Trump was elected to the U.S. presidency, we wrote that his guarantee to return the American coal industry to its former glory was an empty promise. Natural gas was too cheap, and mining jobs had been declining for decades - not… Read more
- Bureau of Land Management
China Will Experiment with Using Blockchain to Collect Taxes
The Chinese government has announced that it plans to start using blockchain technology for collecting taxes and issuing electronic invoices. It’s currently unclear exactly how that will work, but it could dovetail nicely with other digitization plans… Read more
- Beryl_snw | Flickr
The First-Ever Brain-Controlled VR Game Gives You the Power of Telekinesis
Earlier this year, we reported that Boston-based startup Neurable was readying brain-computer interface technology that would be both fast and accurate enough for playing games in virtual reality. It has now made good on that promise: at the annual computer… Read more