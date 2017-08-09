The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Factory robots

South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea

Source: Image credit:
  • spencer cooper | Flickr
Yesterday Solar panels

New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays

Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • James Moran | Flickr
A Boring Company hole

Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • The Boring Company
Ghost driver

Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?

Dressing up as a car seat is catching on.

NBC's Adam Tuss yesterday pointed out that an autonomous car had been seen driving around Arlington County, Virginia seemingly without a human behind the wheel. Now, that's currently illegal, so some persistent… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • UCSD Design Lab
An Impossible Burger

The Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds Raises FDA Concern

Impossible Foods has excited meat-lovers and vegetarians alike in the past year with its plant-based burger that appears to drip blood. It achieves the feat using an ingredient found in plants called leghemoglobin—which carries the same iron-containing… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Impossible Foods
Arizona road

Government Report Tells Trump: Human Activity Is Already Warming America

Scientists from 13 federal agencies have written a climate report that contradicts president Donald Trump’s assertions that global warming may be natural. The draft report, first published by the New York Times, says that "many lines of evidence demonstrate… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Matt Howard | Unsplash
August 7, 2017 A huge surface coal mine in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

U.S. Coal Production Shoots Up, Despite a Dwindling Domestic Market

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected to the U.S. presidency, we wrote that his guarantee to return the American coal industry to its former glory was an empty promise. Natural gas was too cheap, and mining jobs had been declining for decades - not… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Bureau of Land Management
Chinese bank

China Will Experiment with Using Blockchain to Collect Taxes

The Chinese government has announced that it plans to start using blockchain technology for collecting taxes and issuing electronic invoices. It’s currently unclear exactly how that will work, but it could dovetail nicely with other digitization plans… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Beryl_snw | Flickr

The First-Ever Brain-Controlled VR Game Gives You the Power of Telekinesis

Earlier this year, we reported that Boston-based startup Neurable was readying brain-computer interface technology that would be both fast and accurate enough for playing games in virtual reality. It has now made good on that promise: at the annual computer… Read more

Source:
Diversity at Google

Google Is Embroiled in an Internal Diversity Row

Over the weekend, Gizmodo published an internal Google memo, written by a male engineer, questioning the company’s gender equality efforts. It argues that "preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Google