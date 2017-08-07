The First-Ever Brain-Controlled VR Game Gives You the Power of Telekinesis

The Download
Google Is Embroiled in an Internal Diversity Row
Over the weekend, Gizmodo published an internal Google memo, written by a male engineer, questioning the company’s gender equality efforts. It argues that "preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these… Read more
When Is a Hacker Not a Criminal?
That’s a question that law enforecment officials may have to chew on as they deal with Marcus Hutchins, the British security researcher who stopped WannaCry. He was arrested last week in the U.S., accused of writing and selling the Kronos malware that… Read more
Drones Have Found a Niche in the Insurance Business
Unmanned aerial vehicles are finding their feet in a whole bunch of applications: agriculture, package delivery, beaming Internet from the sky, you name it. But they’re also proving to be particularly useful to insurers, who are using them to carry out… Read more
Alphabet’s Clean Energy Moonshots Aren’t Going So Well
Another of Alphabet’s audacious renewable energy plans is faltering. Bloomberg reports that the company's X lab is struggling to make a go of its Makani project, featured in the video above, which uses large and elaborate kites to float wind turbines… Read more
New Natural Gas Power Plants Are Automating Out Jobs
Coal power is falling from favor, and, until renewables can fill the gap, natural gas is taking up a lot of the slack. But more than just mining jobs are being lost as the shift occurs: IEEE Spectrum reports that new natural gas power plants are so heavily… Read more
DDoS Attacks Are Getting Smarter and More Widespread
Security firm Kaspersky Lab says that distributed denial of service attacks—which overwhelm servers with data requests to take them down—are becoming geographically more widespread. Its analysis shows that 86 countries were hit by the attacks in the… Read more
Why a Birth Control Pill For Men Is Still Not Here
Birth control options suffer from a huge gender imbalance, leaving women shouldering most of the load, and men with little besides condoms or a vasectomy to choose from. As a story in Bloomberg today reports, research in male contraception is experiencing… Read more
The CRISPR Competitor That Wasn’t
At this point, CRISPR is essentially synonymous with the process of gene-editing. But many researchers are trying to find alternatives, and in May 2016 Chinese researchers published a study which suggested that an enzyme called NgAgo could be used to… Read more