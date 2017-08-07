U.S. Coal Production Shoots Up, Despite a Dwindling Domestic Market
The Chinese government has announced that it plans to start using blockchain technology for collecting taxes and issuing electronic invoices. It's currently unclear exactly how that will work, but it could dovetail nicely with other digitization plans…
Earlier this year, we reported that Boston-based startup Neurable was readying brain-computer interface technology that would be both fast and accurate enough for playing games in virtual reality. It has now made good on that promise: at the annual computer…
Over the weekend, Gizmodo published an internal Google memo, written by a male engineer, questioning the company's gender equality efforts. It argues that "preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these…
That's a question that law enforecment officials may have to chew on as they deal with Marcus Hutchins, the British security researcher who stopped WannaCry. He was arrested last week in the U.S., accused of writing and selling the Kronos malware that…
Unmanned aerial vehicles are finding their feet in a whole bunch of applications: agriculture, package delivery, beaming Internet from the sky, you name it. But they're also proving to be particularly useful to insurers, who are using them to carry out…
Another of Alphabet's audacious renewable energy plans is faltering. Bloomberg reports that the company's X lab is struggling to make a go of its Makani project, featured in the video above, which uses large and elaborate kites to float wind turbines…
Coal power is falling from favor, and, until renewables can fill the gap, natural gas is taking up a lot of the slack. But more than just mining jobs are being lost as the shift occurs: IEEE Spectrum reports that new natural gas power plants are so heavily…
Security firm Kaspersky Lab says that distributed denial of service attacks—which overwhelm servers with data requests to take them down—are becoming geographically more widespread. Its analysis shows that 86 countries were hit by the attacks in the…