[Autonomous] systems can be used in a variety of ways. A vehicle is only one, but there are many different areas of it. And I don’t want to go any further with that.
The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The CRISPR Competitor That Wasn’t
At this point, CRISPR is essentially synonymous with the process of gene-editing. But many researchers are trying to find alternatives, and in May 2016 Chinese researchers published a study which suggested that an enzyme called NgAgo could be used to… Read more
Facebook Is Finally Automating Its Fake News Fight (a Little)
Ever since Facebook’s misinformation problem was called out in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, the social network has been cautious about solving the problem. The extent of its response to date: awareness raising and third-party fact-checkers… Read more
Climate Change Could Bring Killer Humid Heatwaves to South Asia
A new study suggests that if greenhouse gas levels continue to rise, global warming could cause catastrophic heat waves across parts of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The analysis makes estimates of “wet bulb” temperature—a measure of heat and humidity,… Read more
Tesla Is Getting Into the Offshore Wind Energy Game
Electric cars, grid-scale batteries, and power storage in people's homes—Tesla clearly wants its batteries everywhere. We can now add to that list storing energy generated by offshore wind turbines. Tesla just announced a partnership with Deepwater Wind… Read more
This Pocket AI Is Fast Enough to Retouch Smartphone Pics Before You Snap Them
Awful photographers could catch a break thanks to a new AI that improves images before they’re even captured. A collaboration between researchers from Google and MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the new software uses an… Read more
A Hyperloop Pod, Fired Through a Tube at 200 MPH for the First Time
The first-ever public demonstration of the Hyperloop train-in-a-tube concept was ... underwhelming, with a sled limping along an open-air track in the Nevada desert. But things are improving. Last month, Hyperloop One managed to fire a sled through… Read more
Rechargeable Alkaline Batteries Sound Great, But Now Comes the Hard Part
Alkaline batteries are cheaper and safer than lithium-ion counterparts, but they can’t be recharged. A startup called Ionic Materials says it's changing that. The New York Times reports that the company is to announce a “design breakthrough” tomorrow… Read more
Security Researchers Must Think More Like Crooks
When the Shadow Brokers published NSA hacking tools online, cybersecurity firms shrugged: the exploits looked like relics. But criminals went on to use them for huge attacks like WannaCry and NotPetya. In a report published today, security firm Rapid7… Read more