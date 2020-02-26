Five forces that will shape the future

US wealth gap

Since 2007 the bottom 50% has had zero or negative wealth (i.e., debt).

1980

Top 10% of people: 65% of wealth

Middle 40% of people: 34% of wealth

Bottom 50% of people: .01% of wealth

2014

Top 10% of people: 73% of wealth

Middle 40% of people: 27% of wealth

Source: World Inequality Database (2018)

Data explosion

We’re going to need better storage, processing, and privacy.

Source: IDC Research, The Digitization of the World. From Edge to Core. (2018)

Rise in average global temperatures

As surface temperatures increase, so will sea levels, extreme storms, and habitat disruption.

Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, Climate at a Glance (2020)

Language extinction

From 1950 to 2010, 230 languages went extinct. Today, a third of the world’s languages have fewer than 1,000 speakers left.

Source: UNESCO World Language Atlas (2010); Ethnologue: Languages of the World (2019)

An older population

Today, 9% of the global population is over 65. That’s going to grow in the next decades, redefining work, health care, and our economy.

Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2019).