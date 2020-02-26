Five forces that will shape the future

Since 2007 the bottom 50% has had zero or negative wealth (i.e., debt).
Source: World Inequality Database (2018)
We’re going to need better storage, processing, and privacy.
Source: IDC Research, The Digitization of the World. From Edge to Core. (2018)
As surface temperatures increase, so will sea levels, extreme storms, and habitat disruption.
Source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, Climate at a Glance (2020)
Source: UNESCO World Language Atlas (2010); Ethnologue: Languages of the World (2019)
Today, 9% of the global population is over 65. That’s going to grow in the next decades, redefining work, health care, and our economy.
Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2019).