BP announces a “net zero” emissions plan that misses big parts of the math

A growing number of oil and gas companies are trumpeting plans to cut their greenhouse-gas emissions amid mounting pressure from investors, policymakers, and a public concerned about climate change—or the financial risks it poses to the sector.

In the latest move, BP announced its “ambition” on Wednesday to eliminate emissions from its operations, including the extraction and production of oil and gas, by 2050. The company asserts that will make it as a “net zero company,” though that’s only true if you ignore the effects of the products it sells.

In fact, nearly 90% of BP’s carbon footprint arises from indirect emissions, primarily when its customers or their customers burn its fuels. The plan rolled out by just-appointed CEO Bernard Looney aims to cut the “carbon intensity” of BP’s products only 50% by midcentury.

That means that the carbon dioxide in the total mix of products it sells has to fall by half, but that can be achieved by building up its clean-energy subsidiaries without shrinking any oil or gas production.

Indeed, the company’s got plenty of room to grow on that side of the business. Renewable sources like wind, solar, and biofuels still represent a tiny fraction of the company’s operations or investments.

Still, as Bloomberg notes, only Repsol’s emissions targets seem to go further than BP’s at this stage, among the major oil and gas firms. In December, the Spanish company announced plans to fully decarbonize by 2050; all indirect emissions from its customers are included in the target.

Among other things, that would likely require a major shift to clean energy sources and use of carbon offset practices like planting trees. Remaining customers of its oil and gas products would have to install systems for capturing emissions from their plants, factories, or other machines.

By way of comparison, Royal Dutch Shell has said it would cut the emissions intensity of its products 20% by 2035 and about half by 2050. France’s Total announced plans to cut emissions from its operations and energy use by at least 6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2025.

So far, BP has only sketched out the broad contours of its plan to achieve the emissions reductions. It includes increasing investments outside of oil and gas; installing monitors to detect leaks of methane, an especially potent greenhouse gas, at its sites (BP is one of the world’s largest producers of natural gas); and creating new business divisions focused on things like innovation and low-carbon energy.

But ultimately, cutting emissions from operations and boosting renewables won’t meaningfully address climate change until companies like BP cut into their core business: production of oil and natural gas.

An analysis by Carbon Tracker in November found that major oil and gas producers need to slash collective production 35% by 2040—and some as much as 85%—to achieve the core goal of the Paris climate agreement: preventing global temperatures from soaring past a disastrous 2 ˚C of warming. Instead, the sector continues to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into projects to tap into new reserves of fossil fuels.