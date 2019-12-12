How artificial intelligence is making health care more human Download the full report

For some time, leaders of technology-enabled health-care institutions—and today, that means practically all health-care institutions—have been anticipating the potential impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the performance and efficiency of their operations and their talent. But in reality many, if not most, have already been reaping the benefits of AI tools, which are improving many activities in health-care institutions, from enhancing oncological diagnosis accuracy to reducing time spent scheduling patient visits.

In a survey conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights, in association with GE Healthcare, more than 82% of health-care business leaders report that their AI deployments have already created workflow improvements in their operational and administrative activities—giving clinicians time back to work with their patients more closely, and with more insight. This report, alongside an interactive experience on technologyreview.com, is the conclusion of our survey of more than 900 health-care professionals in the US and the UK.

